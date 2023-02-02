HT Auto
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11

Honda CBR650R Specifications

Honda CBR650R starting price is Rs. 7,70,000 in India. Honda CBR650R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Honda CBR650R Specs

Honda CBR650R comes with 648.72 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CBR650R starts at Rs. 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda CBR650R sits in the Sports Bikes segment ...Read More

Honda CBR650R Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L
Ground Clearance
132 mm
Length
2128 mm
Wheelbase
1449 mm
Engine Oil
2.7 L
Kerb Weight
208 kg
Height
1150 mm
Saddle Height
635 mm
Width
749 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Overall Mileage
20.4 kmpl
Max Power
87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm
Stroke
46 mm
Max Torque
57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Full Transistorized
No of Cylinders
4
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:1
Displacement
648.72 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinder
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
67 mm
Chassis
Twin-Tube Type
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8.6 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Honda CBR650R Alternatives

Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki Versys 650

6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
CBR650R vs Versys 650
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
CBR650R vs SEIEMMEZZO
Kawasaki Z650RS

Kawasaki Z650RS

6.92 - 6.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
CBR650R vs Z650RS
Kawasaki W800 Street

Kawasaki W800 Street

6.99 - 7.26 Lakhs
Check latest offers
CBR650R vs W800 Street
UPCOMING
Suzuki RM Z250

Suzuki RM Z250

7.1 Lakhs Onwards
Check RM Z250 details
View similar Bikes

Honda CBR650R News

The design of the Kawasaki ZX-4R is inspired by the other ZX models.
Kawasaki ZX-4R unveiled globally, rivals Honda CBR650R
2 Feb 2023
The new 2022 Honda CBR650R can be booked at the company's exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.
2022 Honda CBR650R goes on sale in India
25 Jan 2022
The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.
Honda Elevate first-drive review: Late to the fight but worth the wait?
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
The upcoming Honda two-wheeler is expected to be a new premium commuter from the company.
Honda to introduce a new motorcycle on August 2, could be a Bajaj Pulsar rival. Know more
31 Jul 2023
View all
 

Honda CBR650R Variants & Price List

Honda CBR650R price starts at ₹ 7.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda CBR650R comes in 1 variants. Honda CBR650R top variant price is ₹ 7.7 Lakhs.

STD
7.7 Lakhs*
648.72 cc
87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Honda Bikes

Trending Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Honda Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details