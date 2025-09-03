7 best 650cc bikes sold in India: From Kawasaki to Honda

650 cc motorcycles in India form one of the most interesting segments, offering riders a strong balance of everyday usability and high-performance touring credentials. Positioned between entry-level twins and litre-class machines, these bikes serve as accessible yet aspirational options for a wide range of enthusiasts. While not every brand in India has a 650 cc offering, several manufacturers do sell models across various categories such as sportbikes, ADVs, street nakeds, and retro classics. For those interested in the segment, here’s a closer look at the 7 best 650 cc motorcycles in India:

1 Triumph Trident 660 Engine 660 cc Priced from ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Trident 660 is positioned as the entry point into the British brand's iconic three-cylinder lineup. For 2025, Triumph has made several premium features standard, including a bidirectional quickshifter, multiple riding modes, and cruise control. The middleweight naked bike stands out with its compact proportions, distinctive styling, and the unique character of its inline-three motor. It features a TFT-LCD hybrid display that supports Bluetooth-based connectivity, while Michelin Road 5 tyres add to its all-round usability.

2 Aprilia Tuono 660 Engine 659 cc The Aprilia Tuono 660 brings Italian flair to the middleweight segment with aggressive styling derived from the brand's flagship naked, the Tuono V4. Priced at ₹17.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tuono 660 sits at a higher-than-expected price point due to its CBU status. However, it is a feature-laden offering, equipped with Aprilia's advanced electronic suite: adjustable traction control, wheelie control, and multiple riding modes. With its lightweight perimeter chassis, premium hardware, and a liquid-cooled 659 cc parallel-twin engine, the Tuono 660 is one of the most performance-focused offerings in its class.

3 Honda CBR650R Engine 649 cc The Honda CBR650R, priced at ₹10.40 lakh (ex-showroom), is a middleweight sports tourer known for its refinement and comfort. The latest update adds Honda's patented E-Clutch system, which automates clutch operation during starts, stops, and gear changes to reduce rider fatigue in traffic. The system does allow the rider to manually operate by engaging the clutch lever at any moment. The CBR650R continues to stand out for its rev-happy inline-four-cylinder engine, delivering 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. With sharp styling, twin LED headlamps, and premium Showa suspension units, the CBR650R offers both performance and long-distance usability.

4 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Engine 649 cc At ₹7.27 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kawasaki Ninja 650 remains one of the most versatile middleweight sport-tourers in India, undercutting the CBR650R. It continues the iconic Ninja design language with approachable ergonomics and touring-friendly performance. The 2025 model features a digital TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, LED units throughout, and safety aids such as dual-channel ABS and traction control with two modes. Its 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin makes a peak power output of 67.3 bhp and a maximum torque of 64 Nm.

5 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Engine 647.95 cc The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, priced from ₹3.09 lakh (ex-showroom), is the most affordable twin-cylinder option in this list and also among the most popular on our shores. Its design pays homage to the no-frills classic cruisers of the 1970s, with minimal electronics and analogue gauges for simplicity. Powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin motor, the Interceptor churn out 46.8 bhp of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque at 5,150 rpm. With options for alloy or spoke wheels, retro design elements, and competitive pricing, it is well-positioned within the 650 cc cruiser segment.

6 BSA Gold Star 650 Classic Legends revived the legendary British nameplate, the BSA Gold Star 650, and it is priced in India at ₹3.09 lakh (ex-showroom), directly rivalling the Interceptor 650. The modern classic cruiser draws heavily from its heritage, staying true to the original Gold Star sold between 1938 and 1963. It is powered by a 652 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, one of the biggest of its kind in India, and makes 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. The Gold Star 650’s traditional design with a teardrop fuel tank and chrome accents makes it a distinctive choice for enthusiasts looking for a hefty modern classic.

7 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Engine 649 cc The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 is the most affordable middleweight ADV, listed at a price tag of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Drawing inspiration from Dakar Rally machines, the ADV stands tall with 43 mm Marzocchi USD front forks and KYB rear monoshock, dual-purpose Pirelli tyres, and an adjustable windscreen. Its 7-inch full-colour TFT display offers multiple themes, with touring-friendly features such as riding modes, backlit switchgear, and USB charging. With its design, equipment, and pricing, the X-Cape 650 offers a lower barrier of entry to the world of middleweight adventure motorcycling.

