Honda QC1 Front Left View
UPCOMING

HONDA QC1

Exp. Launch on 15 Mar 2025
1 - 1.3 Lakhs*Expected price
Photos
Specs
News
QC1 Expected Key Specs

Battery

Segment Average: 1.99 kwh

QC1: 1.5 kwh

Segment average

About Honda QC1

QC1 Launch Date

The Honda QC1 is ...Read More

Honda QC1 Images

Honda QC1 Image 1
Honda QC1 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.5 kWh
Body TypeScooter
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED

Honda News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Dec 1: Honda Amaze unofficial booking, Mahindra XEV 9e colour choices & more
2 Dec 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Nov 30: Kia Syros debut date confirmed, Tata Motors' new vehicle scrapping centre
1 Dec 2024
The Suzuki Access has a lot of competition in its segment including the Honda Activa 125 and the Hero Destini 125.
Can't convince yourself to buy Suzuki Access? Check out some other 125cc scooters
30 Nov 2024
Honda will first setup its battery swapping network across the three cities before expanding operations to more markets for the Activa e:.
Honda Activa e: deliveries to start in Bengaluru in February, Mumbai & Delhi by April 2025
30 Nov 2024
The Honda Activa e gets two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries. These are 1.5 kWh batteries and with the 6 kW motor, they offer a claimed range of 102 km.
Honda Activa e to go on sale from February 2025: Colour options detailed
30 Nov 2024
Honda QC1 FAQs

The Honda QC1 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1-1.3 Lakhs.
The Honda QC1 is expected to launch on 15th Mar 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1.5 kWh segment.
The Honda QC1 features a 1.5 kWh battery capacity. It has an automatic transmission.
The Honda QC1 faces competition from the likes of Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 and Rowwet Rame , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

