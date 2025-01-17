What is the on-road price of Honda QC1 in Lucknow? The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Lucknow is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda QC1 in Lucknow? The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Lucknow amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda QC1 in Lucknow? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Lucknow is Rs. 2,122.