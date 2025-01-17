HT Auto
Honda QC1 Front Left View
1/19
Honda QC1 Front Right View
2/19
Honda QC1 Front View
3/19
Honda QC1 Rear Left View
4/19
Honda QC1 Rear Right View
5/19
Honda QC1 Rear View
View all Images
6/19

Honda QC1 Specifications

Honda QC1 starting price is Rs. 90,000 in India. Honda QC1 is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
90,000*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Honda QC1 Specs

Honda QC1 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of QC1 starts at Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda QC1 sits in the Electric Bikes, Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Honda QC1 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1826 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm
Height
1129 mm
Additional Storage
26 L
Kerb Weight
89.5 kg
Width
701 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
9.4s
Range
80 km
Max Speed
50 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
26 L
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Off Board Charger
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Honda QC1 Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

79,999 - 1.08 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 X 3 Gen Specs
Tunwal Storm ZX

Tunwal Storm ZX

90,000
Check Latest Offers
Storm ZX Specs
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75

Hero Electric AE-75

80,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Birla Ambition

Birla Ambition

73,817 - 1.08 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ambition Specs
Okinawa Ridge

Okinawa Ridge

70,096 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ridge Specs
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75

Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75

90,825
Check Latest Offers
Kabira Hermes 75 Specs

Honda QC1 News

The Honda Activa E and the QC 1 are the first electric vehicles from the two wheeler maker in India.
Auto Expo 2025: Honda QC1 launched at 90,000, gets 80 km range
17 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 22: Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition starts reaching dealerships, Honda CG 160 may launch in India…
23 Feb 2025
Honda Hornet 2.0 will be available at Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across the country.
2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Here are the updated motorcycle's key highlights
22 Feb 2025
The Honda NX200 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.68 lakh, ex-showroom and comes with an updated feature list and an OBD-2B compliant engine.
Honda NX200 gets new features and OBD-2B compliance: Top 5 highlights you should know
22 Feb 2025
Honda CG 160 Cargo looks a bit barebone when compared to the Titan version of the same motorcycle.
Honda CG 160 design patented. Will it launch in India?
22 Feb 2025
View all
 Honda QC1 News

Honda QC1 Variants & Price List

Honda QC1 price starts at ₹ 90,000 .

STD
90,000*
50 Kmph
80 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.57 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.68 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Versys 1100

Kawasaki Versys 1100

12.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 125

Honda Shine 125

84,493 - 89,245
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

14.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09

11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ducati DesertX 2025

Ducati DesertX 2025

21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details