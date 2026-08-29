Ather Energy Konarc Key Specs
- Speed70 kmph
- Range100 - 161 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.1 - 3.5 kWh
- Motor Power4 - 4.7 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ather Energy Konarc
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|126.5 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|-
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.7 kW
|E3 Trion
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|145 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|128 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3.5 kW
|KonarcVSTrion
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|KonarcVSOrbiter
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|140 Nm
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|KonarcVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|KonarcVSChetak
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|KonarcVSQC1
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|KonarcVSReo Li Plus
Ather Energy Konarc is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|4-4.7 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.1-3.5 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|16 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|100-161 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
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