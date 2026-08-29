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ATHER ENERGY Konarc

₹99,999 - 1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy Konarc Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    70 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    100 - 161 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.1 - 3.5 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    4 - 4.7 kW
View All Konarc SpecsView specs icon

Ather Energy Konarc Variants

Ather Energy Konarc price starts at ₹ 99,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy Konarc comes in 3 variants. Ather Energy Konarc's top variant is S 3.5 kWh.
3 Variants Available
Konarc S 2.1 kWh
₹99,999*
70 kmph
100 km
Konarc S 2.7 kWh
₹1.22 Lakhs*
70 kmph
125 km
Konarc S 3.5 kWh
₹1.45 Lakhs*
70 kmph
161 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ather Energy Konarc Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Aug 2026
Ather Energy targets India's scooter market by combining traditional design with advanced technology to rival TVS and Bajaj.Read Full Story

Ather Energy Konarc Visual Comparison

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Ather Energy Konarc
E3 Trion
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Ather Energy Konarc comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ather Energy Konarc
Ather Energy Konarc image
Rs. 99,999Onwards--Scooters126.5 kgDiscDrumAlloy-4 Hours 30 Minutes4.7 kW
E3 TrionE3 Trion imageRs. 99,999Onwards-145 NmScooters-DrumDrumAlloy128 km3 Hours 30 Minutes3.5 kWKonarcVSTrion
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWKonarcVSOrbiter
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
140 NmScooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWKonarcVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-KonarcVSChetak
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWKonarcVSQC1
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WKonarcVSReo Li Plus

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Ather Energy Konarc
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Ather Energy Konarc Images

Ather Energy Konarc Image 1

Ather Energy Konarc Colours

Ather Energy Konarc is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Celestial Gold
Lumen Copper
Quartz White
Majestic Grey
Celestial gold

Ather Energy Konarc Alternatives

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
KonarcvsTrion
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
KonarcvsOrbiter
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
KonarcvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
KonarcvsChetak
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
KonarcvsQC1
Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs
KonarcvsActiva E

News

The Konarc will be based on the EL-01 platform that was showcased last year at the Community Day.
Watch: Ather Konarc goes through rigorous testing before 29 August launch
26 Aug 2026
Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service programme to the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e electric SUVs.
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e launched with BaaS; Prices start at 11.45 lakh
28 Aug 2026
Xech JumpX is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,999.
XECH JumpX review: A handy roadside companion, but not without compromises
28 Aug 2026
Xech offers two air dusters. There is the X-Jet Neo and X-Jet.
Xech X-Jet and X-Jet Neo Review: Do cordless air blowers work on cars?
28 Aug 2026
TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, and Yamaha RayZR are positioned in a segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, which has become the new entry-level category for many consumers.
TVS Ntorq 125 vs Suzuki Avenis vs Yamaha RayZR: Monthly EMI comparison
27 Aug 2026
Yamaha YZF-R2 launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.30 lakh; new 204cc supersport packs 26.14 bhp
Yamaha YZF-R2 launched in India at 2.30 lakh; new 204cc supersport packs 26.14 bhp
27 Aug 2026
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Ather Energy Konarc Brochure

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  • Checkmark iconColours & Specs
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Ather Energy Konarc Specifications and Features

Max Power4-4.7 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.1-3.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
Max Torque16 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range100-161 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed70 kmph
View all Konarc specs and features

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