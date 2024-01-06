Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450 Apex

Ather Energy 450 Apex starting price is Rs. 1,89,000 in India. Ather Energy 450 Apex is available in 1 variant
4 out of 5
1.89 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ather Energy 450 Apex Key Specs
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh
Max Speed100 kmph
Range157 km
Charging time5.45 Hours.
Ather Energy 450 Apex Alternatives

SVITCH CSR 762

SVITCH CSR 762

1.9 Lakhs
450 Apex vs CSR 762
ADMS Bravo

ADMS Bravo

1.85 Lakhs
450 Apex vs Bravo

Ather Energy 450 Apex Variants & Price

Ather Energy 450 Apex price starts at ₹ 1.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy 450 Apex comes in 1 variants. Ather Energy 450 Apex top variant price is ₹ 1.89 Lakhs.

STD
1.89 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
157 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Ather Energy 450 Apex Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth,WiFi
HeadlightLED
Range157 km
Charging Time5.45 Hours.
Ather Energy 450 Apex comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Ather Energy 450 Apex
SVITCH CSR 762ADMS Bravo
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.89 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.9 Lakhs
₹1.85 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
-
-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
3.6 kWh
3.24 kWh
Range
157 km
160 km
80-100 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular Ather Energy Bikes

Ather Energy 450 Apex Expert Review
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor | Updated on: 6 Jan 2024, 07:36 AM
4 out of 5
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor | Updated on: 6 Jan 2024, 07:36 AM

Pros

Rolling acceleration sees dramatic improvement, better mid-range performanceFunky new colour scheme adds more bling to the e-scooterMagic Twist throttle gets easy to use and offers better speed modulation

Cons

Pricey proposition over existing premium electric scooters on saleTransparent panel may be prone to easy damageFirm rear suspension makes for stiff ride quality

When you think about fun electric scooters, we hold the Ather 450X in good stead. It delivers on performance and looks, and has been at the front of several innovations over the years, be it for tech on the scooter or in the EV ecosystem. The 450X represents Ather Energy’s journey of 10 years in the business and it’s only fair that it celebrates its game-changing model in the best way possible.

Lo and behold! This is the new Ather 450 Apex. You can think of it as the pinnacle of performance on the 450X platform celebrating all that’s good about the electric scooter but taking it a level higher. So what does the peak of performance on the 450 platform feel like? Let’s find out.

The
The Ather 450 Apex gets a new Indium blue paint scheme with bright orange accents that give it a bolder look over the standard 450X.

Ather 450 Apex: New Styling

The Ather 450 platform has been massively successful for the brand. With over 2 lakh electric scooters produced, Ather says the new 450 Apex brings out the best of this architecture as practically as possible. Visually, it remains the same design we’ve seen for nearly a decade now. Good thing that the 450 Series has aged well and the new Apex brings some spunk to the overall styling. The new Indium blue shade looks funky with a lovely satin finish for a premium appeal. Couple that with the KTM-like bright orange accents that extend to the 12-inch alloy wheels and chassis. But the real party piece is the exposed side panel.

The
The Ather 450 Apex gets a transparent panel exposing the orange chassis. The finish is top notch with the wires and welds concealed rather well

Ather originally proposed the idea of a transparent panel on the 450X Series 1, a couple of years ago. Since then, the company says it has nearly perfected the idea of a transparent panel and that’s why it shows up on the 450 Apex. We think it takes a nice and bold scooter to an even bolder profile. The blue pigmentation merges it better with the rest of the styling visually, and it brings out the bright orange chassis very well. There are no messy wires or bad welds that show up. You also get the orange Ather logo and ‘10 years’ branding to tell you why this limited model is special.

The digital dashboard remains the same and carries over all the current features barring the Warp mode. It is now replaced with the new Warp+ mode that comes with its blue graphics. The tonal shift on the screen tells that it’s all about ludicrous performance on the 450 Apex. Ather has extracted more power from the motor while it also gets better range thanks to a bunch of other changes.

The
The Ather 450 Apex gets more power while torque kicks in earlier allowing for faster acceleration. It also gets improved mid-range making for quicker overtakes at high speeds

Ather 450 Apex: Performance

Now the Ather 450 Apex amps up everything compared to the 450X. This one makes 7 kW (9.3 bhp) as compared to 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the standard 450X. The top speed has been finally pushed into the three-digit range and the e-scooter can push up to 100 kmph, as against 90 kmph on the 450X. That’s one concern Ather has addressed that a lot of users had with a lower top speed. Peak torque output stays the same at 26 Nm but the torque delivery is much earlier now. It comes in much earlier and stays there for longer. Ather says initial acceleration has improved by 13 per cent and rolling acceleration between 40-80 kmph has gone up by a good 30 per cent.

On the move, you feel a slight incremental update when it comes to initial acceleration when you’re directly off the throttle and that feels quite nice. But the big difference comes with rolling acceleration. It’s a far more entertaining scooter than before. The update has improved the mid-range further and you get better acceleration at higher speeds, which will keep you quicker when navigating through city traffic.

The
The additional power of the 450 Apex is supported by the capable chassis that urges you to push further at the cost of a slightly firm rear suspension

Ather 450 Apex: Handling

We also like how the Apex urges you to push forward. Add to that the fantastic chassis and it’s constantly telling you to go forward and it can take it. And we think that’s the best way to celebrate what the 450X platform always was. On the road, it can do better overtakes than before and you are just quicker than everybody else, giving you a significant advantage.

The throttle input has always been just right on the 450 Series and one of the best across locally-made electric scooters. With the 450 Apex, the company says that the throttle response time is even quicker at just 90 milliseconds when compared to 400 milliseconds on a conventional petrol scooter. This further adds to the scooter being more responsive and quick to input.

The chassis and suspension only enable better handling on the 450 Apex. On the track, this quality shines even further while in-city manoeuvrability has always been a strong suit of the 450 Series. The e-scooter can confidently lean into corners. With no change in the suspension setup, the ride quality continues to remain slightly firm, especially at the rear. The only pet peeve, if we had to pick one.

The
The Magic Twist feature bring 15 degrees of throttle in the opposite direction for regen braking, allowing better speed modulation and slightly improved range

Ather 450 Apex: Features and Regen Braking

Ather has introduced something called Magic Twist on the 450 Apex. As magical as it sounds, the innovation brings negative throttle to the scooter for better braking. It offers regen braking operated from the throttle itself, so you have about 15 degrees of negative throttle or twisting the throttle in the opposite direction, helping you shed speeds. There are no A, B or C levels of regen braking, and instead, this has more granular input, so you can give as much twist as needed and it will brake accordingly.

Do note that this does not eliminate braking itself. You still get conventional brakes and you will have to use them at high speeds to shed speeds faster. But when it comes to modulating speeds within city limits, this works well. You are not putting as much pressure on the braking hardware, so there is less wear and tear, and you can charge the battery on the move, more efficiently.

Ather says the new regen braking feature helps improve the real-world range from 110 km on the 450X to 120 km on the 450 Apex. In terms of certified figures, that’s a 7 per cent increment from 150 km to 157 km on a single charge. It’s a small yet incremental update that a lot of users will appreciate.

 

The
The Ather 450 Apex carries over the same mechanicals including the touchscreen dashboard, but there's a new Warp+ mode instead of Warp mode

Ather 450 Apex: Mechanicals

While the upgrades are great, the Apex is still the same 450X underneath. It gets the same chassis, suspension and braking hardware. It also carries over the same seat and storage options, while issues like the high floorboard remain as well. But it’s easy to overlook the lack of significant upgrades mechanically because the 450 Apex is all about intensifying performance on the 450X.

The
The Ather 450 Apex is a swansong for the 450 platform and brings its fair share of exclusivity

Ather 450 Apex: Verdict

The guys at Ather tell us that the 450 Apex is a passion project and that’s why it’s unhinged. We like how bold it gets with the transparent panel and overall it’s such a fantastic way to celebrate what the 450X has done for the company.

All the upgrades come at a hefty price though and the 450 Apex is significantly more expensive than the 450X High Range (HR) at 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It does not get the FAME subsidy. Ather is aware of this and maintains that isn’t for everybody. The company will make the limited edition e-scooter on a made-to-order basis, so it depends on how much of a fan are you of Ather Energy and the 450X platform to get this one home.

Think of the Ather 450 Apex as a swansong to the 450 platform. It’s a homage to Ather’s journey so far and also promises to make way for newer models soon. That’s a future we are happy to look forward to.

 

News

The Ather 450 Apex amps up the performance and looks over the 450X, albeit at a hefty premium
Ather 450 Apex first ride review: Predatory behaviour
6 Jan 2024
The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
Ather 450 Apex limited edition electric scooter launched, priced at 1.89 lakh
6 Jan 2024
Ather 450 Apex is expected to get a new paint scheme.
Ather 450 Apex to launch today: Price expectation
6 Jan 2024
From Ather bringing its family e-scooter to Honda introducing its maiden electric scooter, both new and traditional OEMs will have something to offer in 2024
From Ather 450 Apex to Kinetic e-Luna: 10 electric two-wheeler launches to watch out for in 2024
30 Dec 2023
Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
Ather 450 Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
28 Dec 2023
Videos

Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
    Ather Energy 450 Apex FAQs

    Ather Energy 450 Apex comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Ather Energy 450 Apex is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 157 km, it has a charging time of 545 Hours. and a battery capacity of 3.7 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Ather Energy 450 Apex offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Ather Energy 450 Apex is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3.7 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 157 km on a single charge.
    The Ather Energy 450 Apex has a charging time of 545 Hours., making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

