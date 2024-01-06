Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ather Energy 450 Apex on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs.
Ather Energy 450 Apex dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Ather Energy 450 Apex on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ather Energy 450 Apex is mainly compared to SVITCH CSR 762 which starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs in Kolkata and ADMS Bravo starting at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Ather Energy 450 Apex STD ₹ 1.95 Lakhs
