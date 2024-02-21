Ather 450 Apex electric scooter production starts, is brand's flagship scooter

Ather Energy recently unveiled its new flagship electric scooter, the 450 Apex. Swapnil Jain, Co-founder of Ather Energy has just announced that they have started the production of the 450 Apex. We already know that the deliveries of the 450 Apex will start in March'24. The 450 Apex is a limited edition model to commemorate 10 years of Ather Energy.

The 450 Apex has a top speed of 100 kmph instead of 90 kmph. 0-40 kmph now comes up in just 2.9 seconds which is 0.4 seconds faster than the 450X. Ather says initial acceleration has improved by 13 per cent, while acceleration between 40-80 kmph has improved by 30 per cent.

The Ather 450 Apex packs more power with the PMS electric motor now producing 7 kW (9.3 bhp), as against 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the 450X. Peak torque stays the same at 26 Nm. The additional power brings a new Warp+ mode to the e-scooter, replacing the Warp mode available on the 450X.

A new addition to the Ather 450 Apex is new Magic Twist feature that brings negative throttle to the 450 Apex for regenerative braking. The throttle can be twisted in the opposite direction up to 15 degrees for more seamless regen

Watch: Ather 450 Apex review: Better, faster than 450X

Currently, Ather Energy is working on a new family scooter called Rizta. As of now, there are not a lot of details about the scooter. But the teasers suggest that Rizta will be offered with the largest seat with ample amount of space on the floorboard. A touchscreen instrument cluster was also visible in the teaser images so it can be expected that the scooter will run on AtherStack and there will be Google Maps and Bluetooth connectivity on offer.

