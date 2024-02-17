Ather Rizta electric scooter teased by comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi

HT Auto
  • Ather will unveil Rizta on their Community Day. It will be brand's first family electric scooter.
Ather Rizta
Ather Rizta will be much larger than the 450 Series of electric scooters.
Ather Rizta
Ather Rizta will be much larger than the 450 Series of electric scooters.

Popular stand-up comedian, Anubhav Singh Bassi has posted an image of Ather Energy's upcoming electric scooter. The new scooter is called Rizta and it will be a family scooter. The brand will launch the new electric scooter at their Community Day. This is not the first time that Ather Energy has teased Rizta. The brand showcased the size of the seat in the previous teasers.

Ather Rizta will be based on an all-new platform which is significantly larger than the 450 Series. What this means is that the Rizta is also a scooter with much larger dimensions which should amplify the practicality quotient.

The company recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with the launch of the 450 Apex and the upcoming Rizta will make way for a larger market base for the customer. The teaser hints at a more rounded design that should appeal to a wider set of customers while a large floorboard and wide seat are also visible.

Apart from this, the TFT screen is also visible which will run on AtherStack. It will come with Bluetooth connectivity and Google Maps. The scooter will also have a traditional key which means that customers who are coming from traditional internal-combustion engine scooters would find it easier to make the transition.

Also Read : Ather Rizta family electric scooter teased for the first time, name confirmed

A previous social post that was posted by Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy said, “With Rizta, we will be taking a big leap in comfort and safety. Our teams have been working on this for a while (this one has been on and off the table since 2019!) now and have pulled off some amazing integrations that are industry-first and will make your ride experience way better. Rizta will also continue to maintain the same quality and reliability that Ather’s other products are known for."

