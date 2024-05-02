HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Okaya Launches Premium Flagship Ferrato Disruptor At 1.60 Lakh. Check Details

Okaya launches premium flagship Ferrato Disruptor at 1.60 lakh. Check details

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 02 May 2024, 13:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Ferrato Disruptor is equipped with a 6.4 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), delivering a peak torque output of 228 Nm and a nominal tor
...
Ferrato Disruptor has a sporty design language with a full fairing.
Ferrato Disruptor has a sporty design language with a full fairing.

Okaya’s premium electric two-wheeler brand, Ferrato has made its debut in the Indian market with the launch of its debutante product, Disruptor. With prices starting at 1.60 lakh, ex-showroom. The company initially plans to retail the product across Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bangalore. The plan to start the deliveries of the Ferrato Disruptor within 90 days.

The Ferrato Disruptor is equipped with a 6.4 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), delivering a peak torque output of 228 Nm and a nominal torque of 45 Nm. Ferrato has stated that the top speed of this motorcycle will be 95 kmph.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Okaya Ev Motofaast (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Motofaast
BatteryCapacity Icon3.53 kWh Range Icon130 Km
₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Compare
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450S
BatteryCapacity Icon2.9 kWh Range Icon115 km
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare

The fixed battery pack measures 3.97 kWh and can deliver a riding range of 129 km on a single charge which should be enough for daily city commutes. The company claims that the battery can be fully charged from zero per cent in five hours. The e-bike further gets three riding modes namely, eco, city and sports. These riding modes can be toggled via a switch located on the handlebar.

On the chassis front, it gets telescopic suspension upfront with a monoshock unit on the back along with 17-inch alloy wheels. The Ferrato Disruptor further gets mobile connectivity along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity with geo-fencing and find my bike support.

Also Read : Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared

Beyond the Disruptor, Okaya’s premium brand plans to launch two more products including an e-bike and a premium e-scooter under the Ferrato brand by the end of this year. The company earlier announced its plans to establish exclusive service centres for the Ferrato sub-brand instead of utilising its existing network. Moreover, Okaya EV intends to open over 100 dealerships in three phases for Ferrato across the country. In the first phase, the company plans to retail the Ferrato Disruptor in Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bangalore to name a few.

First Published Date: 02 May 2024, 13:00 PM IST
TAGS: okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor electric bikes electric vehicles EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.