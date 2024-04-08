Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared

Ather Energy has introduced its latest electric scooter Rizta targeted towards customers who want to upgrade to a more feature-packed model that offers more space. The Rizta, Ather's biggest and widest electric scooter yet, promises all of that at an introductory starting price of ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in three variants and two choices of battery packs, the Rizta prices go up to ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ather Rizta will compete with rivals ranging from Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak among others in the electric scooter segment in India. Here is a quick price comparison between the Rizta and its rivals.

Ather Rizta has been launched as a family electric scooter in India with the largest seat among all measuring 900 mm. The e-scooter is equipped with a 2.9 kWh and a 3.7 kWh battery pack, one of the largest set of batteries on offer in any electric scooter. The range of up to 160 kms on a single charge is the second highest promised by any EV maker after the Vida V1 Pro's promise of 165 km range. The Rizta comes with a top speed of 80 kmph with a peak torque of 22 Nm. It also offers storage capacity of up to 34 litres under the seats, at par with what Ola Electric offers with the S1 Pro.

Ather Energy has priced the Rizta electric scooter aggressively considering the features it has packed inside it. Ather Energy offers the Rizta in two trims, split into three variants. The entry-level S variant comes with a smaller battery pack and a range of up to 123 kms. Priced at ₹1.10 lakh, the Rizta S costs around ₹5,000 more than the Ola S1 Air. All the prices are ex-showroom including the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024. However, when compared to the likes of Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube, the prices of the Rizta S variants is up to ₹26,000 less. The Chetak is priced at ₹1.22 lakh while the iQube costs ₹1.36 lakh.

The Rizta has a mid-variant model with the smaller battery offered at ₹1.25 lakh. The top-end Z variant with the 3.7 kWh battery costs ₹1.45 lakh. The top-end variant of the electric scooter is pricier than the Ola S1 Pro, which comes at a cost of ₹1.30 lakh and a bigger 4 kWh battery pack. The Vida V1 Pro, equipped with a 3.44 kWh and a 3.94 kWh battery pack, are offered at a starting price of ₹1.26 lakh. It is slightly more higher than the mid-spec Rizta. The top-end Vida V1 Pro costs ₹1.43 lakh, around ₹2,000 less than Rizta's top-end version.

