Best Vida Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Vida Dirt.E K3 ₹ 69,990 Vida VX2 ₹ 79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs Vida V2 ₹ 74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs Vida Dirt.E K3 ₹ 69,990 Vida VX2 ₹ 79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs

In India, there are 3 Vida Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Vida Dirt.E K3, Vida VX2, Vida V2, Vida Dirt.E K3, Vida VX2. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 69,990. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.