Best Vida Bikes

In India, there are 3 Vida Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Vida Dirt.E K3, Vida VX2, Vida V2, Vida Dirt.E K3, Vida VX2. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 69,990. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Vida Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Vida Dirt.E K3 ₹ 69,990
Vida VX2 ₹ 79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs
Vida V2 ₹ 74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
Vida Dirt.E K3 ₹ 69,990
Vida VX2 ₹ 79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs

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3 New Vida Bikes found

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Vida Dirt.E K3 Left View
1/11

Vida Dirt.E K3

₹69,990
Battery Capacity
0.36 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
92 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Vida VX2 Front Left View
1/21

Vida VX2

4.0
3
₹79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
142 km
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Vida V2 Right View
1/9

Vida V2

5.0
1
₹74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.94 kWh
Speed
90 kmph
Range
165 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming Vida Bike

Vida Z Front Right View
1/4
UPCOMING

Vida Z

4.8
4
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details

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