  • demo

    • Vida V1

    ₹1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Vida News

    View All
    Vida does not offer the V1 Plus in the orange paint scheme.&nbsp;
    Vida V1 Pro vs V1 Plus: Should you spend the extra money?
    11 Oct 2022
    Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO at Hero MotoCorp, standing next to Vida branding which represents the group's new electric vehicle business.
    Vida, Hero MotoCorp's EV arm, to delay launch of its first electric scooter
    2 Jun 2022
    File photo of newly launched Hero MotoCorp all-black edition of the Splendor 125 cc motorcycle. (Used for representational purpose)
    Hero MotoCorp sells more than 5 lakh two-wheelers in September 2022
    2 Oct 2022
    There are no cosmetic differences between the Vida V1 Pro and V1 Plus.
    Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 Pro and V1 Plus electric scooters to be available in 100 cities by end of 2023
    5 May 2023
    Cosmetically, the V1 Pro and V1 Plus look identical.
    Ola S1 and TVS iQube rival, Vida V1 Pro and V1 Plus electric scooters now priced at 1.20 lakh
    3 May 2023

