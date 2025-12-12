In India, there are 3 Vida Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Vida Dirt.E K3, Vida VX2, Vida V2, Vida Dirt.E K3, Vida VX2. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 69,990.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Vida Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Vida Dirt.E K3
|₹ 69,990
|Vida VX2
|₹ 79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs
|Vida V2
|₹ 74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
|Vida Dirt.E K3
|₹ 69,990
|Vida VX2
|₹ 79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs