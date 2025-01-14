HT Auto
Vida Z Front Right View
UPCOMING
Vida Z Controller Buttion View
Vida Z Disc View
Vida Z Front Tyre View
VIDA Z

Exp. Launch in Oct 2025
1.5 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
About Vida Z

Z Launch Date

The Vida Z is ...Read More

Vida Z Alternatives

Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.49 - 1.79 Lakhs
Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

1.25 Lakhs Onwards
Birla XL

Birla XL

1.52 Lakhs
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.54 Lakhs
Simple Energy One

Simple Energy One

1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
Vida Z Images

Vida Z Image 1
Vida Z Image 2
Vida Z Image 3
Vida Z Image 4
Vida Z Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED

Popular Vida Bikes

    Vida V2

    85,000 - 1.15 Lakhs*

    Vida News

    Hero MotoCorp has trademarked the Vida VX2, VX 2 Pro and VX2 Plus nomenclatures, hinting that the company may launch a series of new electric two-wheelers soon.
    Hero MotoCorp applies patent for Vida VX2, VX2 Pro and VX2 Plus. New EVs in offing?
    14 Jan 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Jan 13: Hero Vida electric ADV motorcycle trademarked, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spotted & more
    14 Jan 2025
    The patent images by Vida indicate towards the Acro electric ADV bike showcased at EICMA 2023
    Hero Vida electric ADV motorcycle patented. Will it be launched in India?
    13 Jan 2025
    In terms of design, the V2 and V1 look almost identical.
    Vida V2 vs V1: What are the differences between the electric scooters?
    17 Dec 2024
    The Hero Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro
    Hero Vida V2: Does it +1 the preceding V1? Check out the electric scooter's key highlights
    5 Dec 2024
    Explore Other Options

    Vida Z FAQs

    The Vida Z is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs.
    The Vida Z is expected to launch in Oct 2025.
    It has an automatic transmission.
    The Vida Z faces competition from the likes of Ather Energy 450x and Maruthisan MS 3.0 , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200

    12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Keeway K300 SF

    Keeway K300 SF

    1.69 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Scram 440

    Royal Enfield Scram 440

    2.08 - 2.15 Lakhs
    Honda Livo

    Honda Livo

    83,080 - 85,878
    BMW S 1000 RR

    BMW S 1000 RR

    21.1 - 25.6 Lakhs
    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    KTM 390 Enduro R

    KTM 390 Enduro R

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Hero Karizma 400

    Hero Karizma 400

    2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Yamaha XSR155

    Yamaha XSR155

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Popular Scooters

    Hero Xoom 125

    Hero Xoom 125

    86,900 - 92,900
    VLF Tennis

    VLF Tennis

    1.3 Lakhs
    Warivo Motors CRX

    Warivo Motors CRX

    79,999
    Hero Xoom 160

    Hero Xoom 160

    1.49 Lakhs
    Hero Destini 125

    Hero Destini 125

    80,450 - 90,300
