Vida Z based VX-2 electric scooter teased for the first time

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Jun 2025, 10:42 AM
  • Hero MotoCorp intends to introduce two budget-friendly electric scooters under the Vida brand on July 1, 2025, as part of its strategy to broaden its electric two-wheeler range.

Hero is reportedly working on two new and more affordable versions of its Vida product range.
Hero is reportedly working on two new and more affordable versions of its Vida product range.
Hero MotoCorp, Vida have released the first teaser for their upcoming electric scooter on their social media channels. Images of the new electric scooter were leaked online earlier. The launch of the new electric scooter is slated to happen on July 1.

The VX2 is expected to be positioned below the V2 in the portfolio. The scooter that was spotted earlier had a smaller TFT display and the switchgear is shared with the V2. However, there is a physical keyhole that hints towards, the VX2 being a more budget-oriented electric scooter.

The V2 is offered in three battery pack options, and the VX2, which was also spotted, also boasted a ‘Plus’ suffix, hinting towards multiple variants being on offer. The leaked image also revealed that the alloy wheels of the new electric scooter will be shared with the V2.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2025, 10:42 AM IST
