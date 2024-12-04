HT Auto
Vida V2 Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
Vida V2 Front Left View
Vida V2 Front Right View
Vida V2 Front View
Vida V2 Left View
Vida V2 Rear Left View
VIDA V2

Launch Date: 4 Dec 2024
V2 Key Specs

Speed

Segment Average: 69.95 kmph

Tooltip

V2: 79.5 kmph

Segment average
Range

Segment Average: 125.25 km

Tooltip

V2: 129.5 km

Segment average
Charging

Segment Average: 3.88 hrs

Tooltip

V2: 3.1 hrs

Segment average
Battery

Segment Average: 3.47 kwh

Tooltip

V2: 2.2 - 3.94 kwh

Segment average

View all V2 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Vida V2

Latest Update

  • 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover globally. Will it launch in India next year?
  • Hero Vida V2: Does it +1 the preceding V1? Check out the electric scooter's key highlights

    Vida V2 Alternatives

    VLF Tennis

    VLF Tennis

    1.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    V2vsTennis
    Rowwet Rame

    Rowwet Rame

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    V2vsRame
    UPCOMING
    Hero Destini 125 2024

    Hero Destini 125 2024

    90,000 Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Odysse Electric Trot

    Odysse Electric Trot

    99,999
    Check Latest Offers
    V2vsTrot
    iVOOMi Energy Jeet X

    iVOOMi Energy Jeet X

    79,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    V2vsJeet X
    Trinity Motors Dost

    Trinity Motors Dost

    1.03 - 1.09 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    V2vsDost
    Vida V2 Variants

    Vida V2 price starts at ₹ 96,000 and goes up to ₹ 1.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vida V2 comes in 3 variants. Vida V2's top variant is Pro.

    3 Variants Available
    ₹96,000*
    Max Power
    3900 W
    Speed
    69 kmph
    Range
    94 km
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 2.2 kWh
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    Reverse Assist
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    3900 W
    Speed
    85 kmph
    Range
    143 km
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 3.44 kWh
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    Reverse Assist
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹1.35 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    3900 W
    Speed
    90 kmph
    Range
    165 km
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 3.94 kWh
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    Reverse Assist
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Vida V2 Images

    Vida V2 Image 1
    Vida V2 Image 2
    Vida V2 Image 3
    Vida V2 Image 4
    Vida V2 Image 5
    Vida V2 Image 6
    Vida V2 Image 7
    Vida V2 Image 8
    Vida V2 Image 9
    Vida V2 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
    Battery Capacity2.2-3.94 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Range94-165 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time3 Hours - 5 Hours 55 Minutes
    View all V2 specs and features

    Vida V2 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Vida V2
    		VLF TennisRowwet RameOdysse Electric TrotiVOOMi Energy Jeet XTrinity Motors DostRowwet VegatronBGauss RUV 350Bounce Infinity E1Ola Electric Roadster
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹96,000 - 1.35 Lakhs
    ₹1.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 Lakhs
    ₹99,999
    ₹79,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
    ₹1.03 - 1.09 Lakhs
    ₹1.25 Lakhs
    ₹1.1 - 1.35 Lakhs
    ₹59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
    ₹74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
    Battery Capacity
    2.2-3.94 kWh
    2.5 kWh
    30 Ah
    1.8 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    30 Ah
    28 Ah
    3 kWh
    1.9-2.5 kWh
    2.5-16 kWh
    Range
    94-165 km
    130 km
    100 km
    75 km
    80-130 km
    75 km
    100 km
    90-120 km
    70-100 km
    117-579 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      Vida V2 News

      The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 has been unveiled globally and it will be available with the new twin-cylinder engine that debuted with the 2025 Panigale V2.
      2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover globally. Will it launch in India next year?
      6 Dec 2024
      The Hero Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro
      Hero Vida V2: Does it +1 the preceding V1? Check out the electric scooter's key highlights
      5 Dec 2024
      Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
      Auto recap, Dec 4: New Honda Amaze launch, Mahindra XEV 7e trademark, Vida V2 launch
      5 Dec 2024
      The Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro
      Vida V2 electric scooter launched with 165 km range, prices start at 96,000
      4 Dec 2024
      Royal Enfield Classic 650 shares its underpinnings with Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650.
      Royal Enfield Classic 650 to Ducati Panigale V2: Bikes that were unveiled at EICMA 2024
      8 Nov 2024
      View all
       Vida V2 News
      Vida V2 FAQs

      The top variant of Vida V2 is the Pro.
      The Vida V2 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 94-165 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours - 5 Hours 55 Minutes and a battery capacity of 2.2-3.94 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Vida V2 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, Lite is priced at Rs. 96,000 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Pro is priced at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Vida V2 is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.2-3.94 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 94-165 km on a single charge.
      The Vida V2 has a charging time of 3 Hours - 5 Hours 55 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

