Segment Average: 69.95 kmph
V2: 79.5 kmph
Segment Average: 125.25 km
V2: 129.5 km
Segment Average: 3.88 hrs
V2: 3.1 hrs
Segment Average: 3.47 kwh
V2: 2.2 - 3.94 kwh
Vida V2 price starts at ₹ 96,000 and goes up to ₹ 1.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vida V2 comes in 3 variants. Vida V2's top variant is Pro.
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|2.2-3.94 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|94-165 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3 Hours - 5 Hours 55 Minutes
|Model Name
Vida V2
|VLF Tennis
|Rowwet Rame
|Odysse Electric Trot
|iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
|Trinity Motors Dost
|Rowwet Vegatron
|BGauss RUV 350
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Ola Electric Roadster
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹96,000 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹79,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹1.03 - 1.09 Lakhs
₹1.25 Lakhs
₹1.1 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
2.2-3.94 kWh
2.5 kWh
30 Ah
1.8 kWh
2-3 kWh
30 Ah
28 Ah
3 kWh
1.9-2.5 kWh
2.5-16 kWh
|Range
94-165 km
130 km
100 km
75 km
80-130 km
75 km
100 km
90-120 km
70-100 km
117-579 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price