Vida V2 electric scooters get benefits of up to ₹30,000
- The new Vida V2 is the upgraded version of the V1 electric scooter.
The Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro
Vida Electric has announced on its social media that they are offering benefits of up to ₹30,000 on their V2 range of electric scooters. However, no other information has been provided by the company so we would suggest that customers get in touch with nearest dealerships to get more information about the benefits that the company is offering.
First Published Date: 10 Apr 2025, 08:45 AM IST
