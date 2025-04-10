HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Vida V2 Electric Scooters Get Benefits Of Up To 30,000

Vida V2 electric scooters get benefits of up to 30,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2025, 08:45 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The new Vida V2 is the upgraded version of the V1 electric scooter.
Vida V2
The Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro
Vida V2
The Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro

Vida Electric has announced on its social media that they are offering benefits of up to 30,000 on their V2 range of electric scooters. However, no other information has been provided by the company so we would suggest that customers get in touch with nearest dealerships to get more information about the benefits that the company is offering.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2025, 08:45 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Vida V2 electric scooters electric vehicles EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.