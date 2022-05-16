HT Auto
Odysse Electric V2

ODYSSE ELECTRIC V2

Launch Date: 16 May 2022
77,250 - 1 Lakhs*Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Odysse Electric V2 Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.3-2.6 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range75 km
Charging time3 Hours 30 Minutes
About Odysse Electric V2

Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield Nirvik V2 review : Raising the bar once again
  • Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition revealed, limited to only 555 units

    Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    Odysse Electric V2 Alternatives

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    1.03 Lakhs
    V2vsEPluto 7G Pro
    Ola Electric S1 X

    Ola Electric S1 X

    89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    V2vsS1 X
    UPCOMING
    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Onwards
    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro

    76,848
    V2vsPraisePro
    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    75,499
    V2vsJaunty-3W
    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    83,999
    V2vsEpluto 7G
    Odysse Electric V2 Variants

    Odysse Electric V2 price starts at ₹ 77,250 and goes up to ₹ 1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Odysse Electric V2 comes in 2 variants. Odysse Electric V2's top variant is Plus.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹77,250*
    Max Power
    250 W
    Speed
    25 kmph
    Range
    75 km
    ₹1 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    250 W
    Speed
    25 kmph
    Range
    150 km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Odysse Electric V2 Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity1.3-2.6 kWh
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging Point3 Hours 30 Minutes
    Range75 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
    Odysse Electric V2 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Odysse Electric V2
    		PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XOkinawa PraiseProAmo Mobility Jaunty-3WPURE EV Epluto 7GOkinawa iPraise+Gravton Motors Gravton QuantaGemopai Astrid LitePURE EV ETrance Neo
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹77,250 - 1 Lakhs
    ₹1.03 Lakhs
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹76,848
    ₹75,499
    ₹83,999
    ₹99,708
    ₹99,000
    ₹79,999
    ₹78,999
    Battery Capacity
    1.3-2.6 kWh
    3 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    2.0 kWh
    26 Ah
    3 kWh
    3.3 kWh
    1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
    40 Ah
    2.5 KWh
    Range
    75 km
    150 km
    95-151 km
    88 km/charge
    75 km
    90 km
    139 km
    160-320 Km
    90-200 km
    90-120 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    No
    -
    Yes
    No
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Odysse Electric Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Odysse Electric Bikes

      News

      The Nirvik V2 from Royal Enfield enhances ventilation and comfort compared to its predecessor. It offers safety features, multiple pockets, and waterproof storage.
      Royal Enfield Nirvik V2 review : Raising the bar once again
      13 Sept 2024
      Ducati says the Superquadro engine on the final edition is the most sophisticated twin-cylinder unit ever produced by the Italian company
      Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition revealed, limited to only 555 units
      12 Jul 2024
      The 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 Black arrives at a premium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 over the Ducati Red shade available with the bike
      Ducati Panigale V2 Black launched in India at Rs. 20.98 Lakh. Check what’s new
      11 Jun 2024
      The KTM 990 RC R will be powered by a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp
      KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
      9 May 2024
      Royal Enfield will offer the Nirvik V2 in six sizes.
      Royal Enfield Nirvik V2 riding jacket launched at 17,950. Check what's new
      30 Apr 2024
      View all
        News

      Videos

      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
      Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
      26 Jun 2024
      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      View all
       
      Explore Other Options

      Odysse Electric V2 FAQs

      The top variant of Odysse Electric V2 is the Plus.
      The Odysse Electric V2 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 1.3-2.6 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Odysse Electric V2 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 77,250 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Plus is priced at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Odysse Electric V2 is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.3-2.6 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.
      The Odysse Electric V2 has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

       Popular Scooters