Which is the top variant of Odysse Electric V2? The top variant of Odysse Electric V2 is the Plus.

What are the key specifications of the Odysse Electric V2? The Odysse Electric V2 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 1.3-2.6 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Odysse Electric V2 have, and what is the price range? The Odysse Electric V2 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 77,250 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Plus is priced at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Odysse Electric V2? The Odysse Electric V2 is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.3-2.6 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.