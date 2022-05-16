Odysse Electric V2 price starts at ₹ 77,250 and goes up to ₹ 1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Odysse Electric V2 comes in 2 variants. Odysse Electric V2's top variant is Plus.
|Battery Capacity
|1.3-2.6 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|75 km
|Charging time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|Battery Capacity
|1.3-2.6 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|Range
|75 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|Model Name
Odysse Electric V2
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Okinawa iPraise+
|Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
|Gemopai Astrid Lite
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹77,250 - 1 Lakhs
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹76,848
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹99,708
₹99,000
₹79,999
₹78,999
|Battery Capacity
1.3-2.6 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.0 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
3.3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
40 Ah
2.5 KWh
|Range
75 km
150 km
95-151 km
88 km/charge
75 km
90 km
139 km
160-320 Km
90-200 km
90-120 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
-
Yes
No
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price