Odysse Electric V2 Front Left View
1/11
Odysse Electric V2 Front Tyre View
2/11
Odysse Electric V2 Headlight View
3/11
Odysse Electric V2 Seat View
4/11
Odysse Electric V2 Footspace View
5/11
Odysse Electric V2 Carbon Black
6/11

Odysse Electric V2 Specifications

Odysse Electric V2 starting price is Rs. 77,250 in India. Odysse Electric V2 is available in 2 variant and 6 colours.
77,250 - 1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Available Colours

Odysse Electric V2 Specs

Odysse Electric V2 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of V2 starts at Rs. 77,250 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Odysse Electric V2 sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Odysse Electric V2 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Plus
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
75 kg
Height
1130 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
1820 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-3.00 -10
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
150 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Motor Power
250 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Rear Suspension
Heavy Spring loaded
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
2.6 kWh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Odysse Electric V2 Variants & Price List

Odysse Electric V2 price starts at ₹ 77,250 and goes up to ₹ 1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Odysse Electric V2 comes in 2 variants. Odysse Electric V2's top variant is Plus.

STD
77,250*
25 Kmph
75 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Plus
1 Lakhs*
25 Kmph
150 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

