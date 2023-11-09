|Battery Capacity
Odysse Electric Trot price starts at ₹ 99,999 .
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Model Name
Odysse Electric Trot
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Bounce Infinity E1
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Okinawa iPraise+
|Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
|Okaya EV Faast F2B
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹99,999
₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹83,999
₹99,708
₹99,000
₹1.09 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
1.9-2.5 kWh
3 kWh
3.3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
2.2 kWh
|Range
75 km
100-110 km
150 km
95-151 km
150-201 km
70-100 km
90 km
139 km
160-320 Km
80-85 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
No
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
