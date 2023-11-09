HT Auto
Odysse Electric Trot

ODYSSE ELECTRIC Trot

Launch Date: 9 Nov 2023
99,999*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Odysse Electric Trot Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range75 km
Charging time4 Hours
Odysse Electric Trot Alternatives

Vida V1

Vida V1

1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

1.03 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
Odysse Electric Trot Variants

Odysse Electric Trot price starts at ₹ 99,999 .

1 Variant Available
₹99,999*
Max Power
250 W
Speed
25 kmph
Range
75 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.8 kWh
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Odysse Electric Trot Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooter
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Charging Point4 Hours
HeadlightLED
Range75 km
Charging Time4 Hours
Odysse Electric Trot comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Odysse Electric Trot
Vida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XPURE EV Epluto 7G MaxBounce Infinity E1PURE EV Epluto 7GOkinawa iPraise+Gravton Motors Gravton QuantaOkaya EV Faast F2B
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹99,999
₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹83,999
₹99,708
₹99,000
₹1.09 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
1.9-2.5 kWh
3 kWh
3.3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
2.2 kWh
Range
75 km
100-110 km
150 km
95-151 km
150-201 km
70-100 km
90 km
139 km
160-320 Km
80-85 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
No
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular Odysse Electric Bikes

    Odysse Electric News

    The Odysse Snap is a high-speed electric scooter with a top speed of 60 kmph, while the E2 is a low-speed e-scooter with the top speed capped at 25 kmph
    Odysse Snap high-speed & E2 low-speed e-scooters launched, priced from 69,999
    2 May 2024
    Odysse E2Go gets telescopic front forks, and dual spring hydraulic rear shock absorbers.
    Odysse Electric launches E2Go and E2Go Lite low-speed scooters
    12 Jan 2021
    Odysse offers three products in six variants in the Indian market.
    This electric two-wheeler maker is offering one-night stay with its products
    28 Oct 2020
    Odysse E2GO Graphene electric scooter
    Odysse offers benefits up to 7,500 across its range of electric two-wheelers
    7 Nov 2023
    The TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to get a comprehensive update borrowing cues from the new Apache RTR 310
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launch soon: What to expect?
    14 Sept 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    Odysse Electric Trot FAQs

    Odysse Electric Trot comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Odysse Electric Trot is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hours and a battery capacity of 1.8 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Odysse Electric Trot offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom).
    The Odysse Electric Trot is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.8 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.
    The Odysse Electric Trot has a charging time of 4 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

