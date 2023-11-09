Which is the top variant of Odysse Electric Trot? Odysse Electric Trot comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Odysse Electric Trot? The Odysse Electric Trot is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hours and a battery capacity of 1.8 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Odysse Electric Trot have, and what is the price range? The Odysse Electric Trot offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Odysse Electric Trot? The Odysse Electric Trot is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.8 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.