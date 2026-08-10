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ODYSSE ELECTRIC E2Go

₹71,100 - 94,100*
*Ex-showroom price
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Odysse Electric E2Go Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 - 130 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.68 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All E2Go SpecsView specs icon

Odysse Electric E2Go Variants

Odysse Electric E2Go price starts at ₹ 71,100 and goes up to ₹ 94,100 (Ex-showroom). Odysse Electric E2Go comes in 3 variants. Odysse Electric E2Go's top variant is Pro.
3 Variants Available
E2Go Lite
₹71,100*
25 kmph
60 km
E2Go Plus
₹81,400*
25 kmph
100 km
E2Go Pro
₹94,100*
25 kmph
130 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Odysse Electric E2Go Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
The Indian government's REEV incentives may blur distinctions between electric and hybrid vehicles, affecting classifications and incentives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
The Indian EV industry sees strong sales in FY 2027, with Tata Motors and TVS leading in their segments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Apr 2026
Electric vehicle sales in Europe surged nearly 30% in early 2026, driven by high petrol prices post-Iran conflict.Read Full Story

Odysse Electric E2Go Visual Comparison

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Odysse Electric E2Go comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Odysse Electric E2Go
Odysse Electric E2Go image
Rs. 71,100Onwards--Scooters90 KgDiscDrumAlloy130 km4 Hours250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
31
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PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWE2GoVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWE2GoVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWE2GoVSEpluto 7G Max
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWE2GoVSOrbiter
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WE2GoVSReo Li Plus

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Odysse Electric E2Go Images

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Odysse Electric E2Go Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
E2GovsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
E2GovsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
E2GovsEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
E2GovsEpluto 7G Max
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
E2GovsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
E2GovsQC1

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Odysse Electric E2Go Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.68 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range60-130 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all E2Go specs and features

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