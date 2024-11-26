HT Auto
Ola Electric Gig Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED
Ola Electric Gig Front Break View
Ola Electric Gig Front Suspension View
Ola Electric Gig Front Tyre View
Ola Electric Gig Rear Tyre View
Ola Electric Gig Console View
6/8

OLA ELECTRIC Gig

Launch Date: 26 Nov 2024
39,999 - 49,999**Ex-showroom price
Gig Key Specs

Speed

Segment Average: 28.0 kmph

Gig: 25.0 kmph

Segment average
Range

Segment Average: 66.77 km

Gig: 112.0 km

Segment average
Battery

Segment Average: 1.53 kwh

Gig: 1.5 - 3.0 kwh

Segment average

View all Gig Specs and Features

view all specs and features
Ola Electric Gig Variants

Ola Electric Gig price starts at ₹ 39,999 and goes up to ₹ 49,999 (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Gig comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric Gig's top variant is Plus.

2 Variants Available
₹39,999*
Max Power
250 W
Speed
25 kmph
Range
112 km
feature icon
Mobile Application
feature icon
Seat Type: Single
feature icon
Instrument Console: Digital
feature icon
Battery Capacity: 1.5 kWh
feature icon
Low Battery Indicator
view more icon
View More
₹49,999*
Max Power
1500 W
Speed
45 kmph
Range
157 km
feature icon
Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
feature icon
Mobile Application
feature icon
Seat Type: Single
feature icon
Instrument Console: Digital
feature icon
Low Battery Indicator
view more icon
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ola Electric Gig Images

Vehicle Review Contest

Ola Electric Gig Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
Battery Capacity1.5-3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range112 km
HeadlightLED
View all Gig specs and features

Ola Electric Gig comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Ola Electric Gig
Avon E ScootAvon E MateYObykes Yo DriftTunwal Sport 63 48VMerico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)Tunwal Sport 63 MiniYObykes Yo EdgeLohia Oma StarGowel ZXKomaki Xone
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹39,999 - 49,999
₹39,259
₹39,259
₹51,000
₹49,990
₹42,850
₹49,990
₹49,000
₹41,444
₹44,456 - 57,449
₹45,000
Battery Capacity
1.5-3 kWh
1.15 kWh
1.15 kWh
60 V/20 Ah
26 Ah
48 V
1.56 kWh
60 V/20 Ah
20 Ah
48 V/24 Ah
33 Ah
Range
112 km
65 km
65 km
60 km/charge
55-70 km
65 km
55-70 km
60 km/charge
60 km
70 km/charge
50-55 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Ola Electric News

The Ola Gig+ is aimed at gig workers involved in longer distance trips or with heavier payload and it can be had with two removable battery packs that power a single 1.5 kW hub motor.
Ola Gig launched at 39,999, deliveries start in 2025: Key highlights you should know
30 Nov 2024
Ola Electric has launched the Gig and the S1 Z range of electric scooters in India and these come with removable 1.5 kWh battery packs that are said to be able to function as a portable home inverter.
Ola Gig and S1 Z launched with removable batteries and more: Here’s everything you need to know
27 Nov 2024
The Indian two-wheeler market has received a shot in the arm with the rise of delivery service providers since the pandemic.
Hero Splendor to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 most preferred motorcycles and scooters among gig delivery riders
16 Jan 2024
Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2
Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 celebrates 60th anniversary of The Beatles' debut gig
6 Oct 2022
Amid controversy and central investigation over its allegedly poor after sales service, Ola Electric plans to go on the offensive to add more than 3,000 new showrooms and service centres on December 20.
Ola Electric to expand touchpoints in India, add over 3,000 showrooms in a single day
2 Dec 2024
View all
  News
Ola Electric Gig FAQs

The top variant of Ola Electric Gig is the Plus.
The Ola Electric Gig is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 112 km and a battery capacity of 1.5-3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The Ola Electric Gig offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 39,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Plus is priced at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom).
The Ola Electric Gig is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.5-3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 112 km on a single charge.

