Ola Electric Gig price starts at ₹ 39,999 and goes up to ₹ 49,999 (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Gig comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric Gig's top variant is Plus.
Segment Average: 28.0 kmph
Gig: 25.0 kmph
Segment Average: 66.77 km
Gig: 112.0 km
Segment Average: 1.53 kwh
Gig: 1.5 - 3.0 kwh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|1.5-3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|112 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Ola Electric Gig
|Avon E Scoot
|Avon E Mate
|YObykes Yo Drift
|Tunwal Sport 63 48V
|Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
|Tunwal Sport 63 Mini
|YObykes Yo Edge
|Lohia Oma Star
|Gowel ZX
|Komaki Xone
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹39,999 - 49,999
₹39,259
₹39,259
₹51,000
₹49,990
₹42,850
₹49,990
₹49,000
₹41,444
₹44,456 - 57,449
₹45,000
|Battery Capacity
1.5-3 kWh
1.15 kWh
1.15 kWh
60 V/20 Ah
26 Ah
48 V
1.56 kWh
60 V/20 Ah
20 Ah
48 V/24 Ah
33 Ah
|Range
112 km
65 km
65 km
60 km/charge
55-70 km
65 km
55-70 km
60 km/charge
60 km
70 km/charge
50-55 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price