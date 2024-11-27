Ola Gig & S1 Z launched launched with removable batteries: Check features, range & more
Ola Electric has expanded its two wheeler lineup with the launch of two new models. The Ola S1 Z is targeted towards urban commuters for personal use, and the Ola Gig e-scooter, as the name suggests, is aimed at gig workers. However, the key highlight of the products is their removable battery packs.
Removable batteries are more convenient than fixed batteries. With fixed batteries, users need to find a charging station or a plug point for the portable charger. Removable batteries can simply be taken out of the vehicle and charged at home or work. At charging stations, users can quickly swap a dead battery for a charged one, usually in just a few minutes.
The Ola S1 Z and the Ola Gig become the first products from Ola Electric to get removable battery packs. Alongside this, the company has also priced the vehicles pretty well. Here are the key highlights of both the models.
Design
The Ola S1 Z features a new, boxy design language that gives it a distinctive look. The Z+ variant enhances this appeal further with added accessories like luggage racks at both ends, a pillion sidestep, and a small visor. On the commercial front, the Ola Gig stands out with a large single seat for the rider and a rear carrier, all in a minimalistic, barebones design. In contrast, the Gig Plus variant incorporates additional body panels that sets it apart visually. Both the variants of the Gig ride on 12-inch wheels, completing the package.
Specs
The Ola S1 Z is equipped with a hub-mounted motor producing a peak power output of 4 bhp, enabling a claimed top speed of 70 kmph. According to Ola, it accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.7 seconds and rides on 14-inch wheels.
Meanwhile, the Ola Gig features drum brakes at both ends and a telescopic front fork for suspension. It is powered by a compact 250-watt electric motor, which allows a top speed of 25 km/h, making it exempt from registration requirements. In contrast, the Ola Gig+ is equipped with a more powerful 1.5 kW motor, offering a higher top speed of 45 kmph.
Battery and range
The Ola S1 Z is equipped with two 1.5 kWh battery packs, with the flexibility to operate on just one. Using a single battery pack, the S1 Z delivers a range of 75 km, which extends to 146 km when both packs are utilised.
On the other hand, both variants of the Ola Gig come with a single, removable 1.5 kWh battery pack. Consumers can opt for an additional battery pack with the Gig+. The standard Gig offers a range of 112 km with one pack, while the Gig+ provides a range of up to 81 km with a single pack or 157 km when equipped with both.
Price
The Ola S1 Z starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹59,999, while the higher-spec S1 Z+ variant is priced at ₹64,999. It joins Ola's existing lineup, which includes models like the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X. Deliveries for the S1 Z are set to begin in May 2025.
Ola Electric's first commercial electric two-wheeler, the Ola Gig, is priced from ₹39,999 (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants. The higher-spec variant, the Gig+, comes with a price tag of ₹49,999 (ex-showroom).
