Ola Gig & S1 Z launched launched with removable batteries: Check features, range & more

Ola Electric has expanded its two wheeler lineup with the launch of two new models. The Ola S1 Z is targeted towards urban commuters for personal use, and the Ola Gig e-scooter, as the name suggests, is aimed at gig workers. However, the key highlight of the products is their removable battery packs.

Removable batteries are more convenient than fixed batteries. With fixed batteries, users need to find a charging station or a plug point for the portable charger. Removable batteries can simply be taken out of the vehicle and charged at home or work. At charging stations, users can quickly swap a dead battery for a charged one, usually in just a few minutes.

The Ola S1 Z and the Ola Gig become the first products from Ola Electric to get removable battery packs. Alongside this, the company has also priced the vehicles pretty well. Here are the key highlights of both the models.