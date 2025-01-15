Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Ola S1 Gen 3 to Gig electric scooters expected to be showcased

Ola Electric is participating in Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 where it is expected that they will showcase the Gen 3 of the S1, Gig , S1 Z and Roadster range of electric motorcycles. It is expected that all these electric vehicles will get company's in-house 4680 cells.

Ola S1 Gen 3

Ola Electric has earlier showcased the Gen 3 platform for its new electric scooters. It will come with a new magnetless motor, single board electronics, and using the battery as a stressed member on the chassis. The company further said that moving the Gen3 platform, showcased in August this year, will help reduce the bill of materials (BOM) costs by 20 per cent while increasing overall performance by 26 per cent.

Ola Gig

Ola Gig, as the name suggests is aimed towards gig workers. It will feature removable battery pack that can be used as a portable home inverter but there will also be fixed battery packs available. There will be two versions on offer - Gig and Gig+. The Gig is driven by a small 250-watt electric motor and has a top speed of 25 kmph, making it exempt from registration requirements. In contrast, the Ola Gig+ has a more powerful 1.5 kW hub motor and a higher top speed of 45 kmph.

Both Ola Gig models include a single, swappable 1.5 kWh battery pack. With the Gig+, consumers can add an additional battery pack to the entire setup. The regular Gig has a range of 112 km with one pack, whereas the Gig+ claims to give out a range of up to 81 km with a single pack or 157 km with the dual-battery setup.

Ola Roadster

Ola's electric motorcycle range consists of the three products - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. They are priced at ₹74,999, ₹1,04,999, and ₹1,99,999 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The electric motorcycles share the same platform that is scalable. It is expected that the Roadster range will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

