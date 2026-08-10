PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/7

JOY E-BIKE Wolf

₹54,999 - 65,099*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
34
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Joy e-bike Wolf Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    46 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 - 90 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.38 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Wolf SpecsView specs icon

Joy e-bike Wolf Variants

Joy e-bike Wolf price starts at ₹ 54,999 and goes up to ₹ 65,099 (Ex-showroom). Joy e-bike Wolf comes in 2 variants. Joy e-bike Wolf's top variant is Eco.
2 Variants Available
Wolf STD
₹54,999*
250 W
25 kmph
60 km
Wolf Eco
₹65,099*
250 W
46 kmph
90 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Joy e-bike Wolf Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
India's EV market may reach a tipping point by combining incentives and mandates for broader adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 May 2026
Global electric vehicle demand rises due to fuel concerns, price increases, and government incentives, reflecting a shift from gasoline cars.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
India's electric vehicle adoption faces challenges from consumer range anxiety and inadequate charging infrastructure, slowing progress.Read Full Story

Joy e-bike Wolf Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Wolf.
Joy e-bike Wolf
Ampere Reo
VS
Joy e-bike WolfSelect model
Ampere ReoSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Suspension View
Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Joy e-bike Wolf comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Joy e-bike Wolf
Joy e-bike Wolf image
Rs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kW
Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards
520
-Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels70-80 km4-5 Hours1.2 kWWolfVSFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WWolfVSReo Li Plus
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WWolfVSReo
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WWolfVSGig
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WWolfVSS1 Z
Okinawa R30Okinawa R30 imageRs. 61,998Onwards
4.84
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 WWolfVSR30

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Joy e-bike Wolf
Hero Destini Prime
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Joy e-bike WolfSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Hero Destini PrimeSelect model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Joy e-bike Wolf Images

Joy e-bike Wolf Image 1
Joy e-bike Wolf Image 2
Joy e-bike Wolf Image 3
Joy e-bike Wolf Image 4
Joy e-bike Wolf Image 5
Joy e-bike Wolf Image 6

Joy e-bike Wolf Colours

Joy e-bike Wolf is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Black with orange

Joy e-bike Wolf Alternatives

Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
WolfvsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
WolfvsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
WolfvsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
WolfvsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
WolfvsGig
Hero Electric Atria

Hero Electric Atria

77,690
WolfvsAtria

Joy e-bike Wolf User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review

Joy e-bike Wolf User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Joyebike Wolf is praised for its stylish design, battery efficiency, and cost savings on petrol. Users appreciate its smooth ride, safety features, and low maintenance. However, speed limitations and storage might be concerns.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSaves money on petrol
  • check circle iconStylish dual tone design
  • check circle iconEfficient battery with good range
  • check circle iconLow maintenance cost
  • check circle iconComfortable seating and ride

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconSpeed limit of 25 kmph
  • warning iconLimited underseat storage
  • warning iconCharging takes 4-5 hours
  • warning iconNot suitable for long-distance travel
  • warning iconMight lack high-speed performance
Silent And Smooth
Super quiet motor on joyebike wolf makes every ride enjoyable. Digital speedometer shows clear battery status. Front disc brake stopping power is impressive.
By: Rahul Upadhyay (Aug 11, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Good Urban Vehicle
joyebike wolf is ideal solution for high petrol prices. Battery charges within 5 hours at home. Seat length is wide and comfortable for two adults. Highly practical!
By: Vishal Trivedi (Aug 11, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Quality E Scooter
Bought joyebike wolf 2 months back. Performance is consistent even with double seat riding. Smart key functions are convenient. Truly value packed electric scooter!
By: Naveen Pillai (Aug 11, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Comfortable Riding
Great ergonomics on joyebike wolf. Handlebar position is stress free for back during long traffic jams. Pillion backrest provides extra comfort to passenger. Love it!
By: Vijay Kashyap (Aug 11, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Nice Green Scooter
Zero emissions and noise free ride with joyebike wolf. Powerful headlight illumination for night riding. Underseat boot easily holds helmet and small bag. Super practical!
By: Arvind Menon (Aug 11, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Joy e-bike Wolf Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.38 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range60-90 km
Charging Time3-5 Hours
Max Speed46 kmph
View all Wolf specs and features

Popular Joy e-bike Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Joy e-bike Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features