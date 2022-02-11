Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Joy e-bike Wolf comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Wolf starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Joy e-bike Wolf sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Joy e-bike Wolf price starts at ₹ 79,900 and goes up to ₹ 91,350 (Ex-showroom). Joy e-bike Wolf comes in 2 variants. Joy e-bike Wolf's top variant is Eco.
₹79,900*
25 Kmph
60 Km
₹91,350*
46 Kmph
90 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price