This electric two-wheeler maker achieves a new milestone selling 100,000 EVs

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2024, 13:16 PM
  • Joy e-bike is offering discounts and benefits like free insurance on select models.
Joy e-bike is offering discounts and benefits like free insurance on select models like Mihos.
Joy e-bike is offering discounts and benefits like free insurance on select models like Mihos.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. (WIML), manufacturer of the Joy e-bike electric two-wheelers has announced that it has achieved a new milestone by selling more than 100,000 units of electric two-wheelers in India. The electric vehicle manufacturer rolled out its 100,000th electric two-wheeler in the form of the Mihos scooter from its manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Under the brand name Joy e-bike, WIML currently sells 10 different electric two-wheelers, including both low-speed and high-speed variants. Meanwhile, the EV manufacturer has also announced that it is offering a special discount of up to 30,000 along with benefits like free insurance for models like Mihos, Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+. The offer will be available till 31st March 2024.

Speaking on the achievement of selling more than 100,000 units of electric two-wheelers, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. said, this milestone of one lakh sales underscores the quality of the brand's diverse product range and underscores its steadfast dedication to a sustainable future and meeting customer demands. "As we continue to innovate and empower communities through our 'Joy e-bike' brand, we are driven by a collective vision of a greener, more sustainable mobility landscape. Our rapid growth trajectory sets our sights on reaching the two-lakh milestone by 2026," he further added.

The homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer launched the Joy Mihos at Auto Expo 2023 in February last year, which claims to come built with panels that are rigid and robust in terms of build quality. This electric scooter is capable of running up to 130 kilometres on a single charge, thanks to a 1,500-watt battery pack that is capable of being charged fully in five hours. This electric scooter is capable of running at a top speed of 65 kmph, claims the two-wheeler manufacturer.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2024, 13:16 PM IST
TAGS: Joy e-bike Joy e bike electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility Joy Mihos

