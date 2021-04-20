In India, there are 9 Joy e-bike Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Joy e-bike Beast, Joy e-bike Thunderbolt, Joy e-bike Hurricane, Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus, Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 53,999.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Joy e-bike Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Joy e-bike Beast
|₹ 2.42 Lakhs
|Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|Joy e-bike Hurricane
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
|₹ 70,099
|Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
|₹ 53,999 - 64,099