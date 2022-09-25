



Joy e-bike presents its vehicles as the perfect alternative to the motorcycles that burn fossil fuels. The latest addition to the market is the Monster bike which can cover 75 kilometers with four hours of charge. The design comes with a beasty look. The company boasts that they are trying to build an eco-friendly world one bike at a time.



The company has associated with Chennai Super Kings in IPL season 2021. Joy e-bike has a product portfolio of ten plus products. The electrical vehicle makers are present in 25 cities with 450 plus touchpoints. The price of Joy e-bikes ranges from Rs 71,000 to Rs 2.42 lakh ex.showroom price. The company is exploring the market in North and North East India. The export opportunities to the Middle East, European and African countries are also being probed by the e-bike maker. e-bike from its state-of-the-art facility at Vadodara, Gujarat in 2021. The plant has the installed capacity of manufacturing 4 lakh electric two-wheelers. The company has three segments such as electric scooters, electric motorcycles and high-speed scooters. Joy e-bike promises long-lasting batteries so that the need to replace batteries often doesn't arise. It saves on the carbon footprint further. Joy e-bike Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Joy e-bike Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Joy e-bike Beast ₹ 2.42 Lakhs Joy e-bike Thunderbolt ₹ 2.33 Lakhs Joy e-bike Hurricane ₹ 2.33 Lakhs Joy e-bike Skyline ₹ 2.29 Lakhs

Clean, Green and Economical is the tagline of the Joy e-bike manufactured by Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited. Based in Vadodara, it was the first company of electrical vehicle manufacturers to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.Taking inspiration from the Make in India campaign, Wardwizard rolled out its Joy