Best Joy e-bike Bikes

In India, there are 9 Joy e-bike Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Joy e-bike Beast, Joy e-bike Thunderbolt, Joy e-bike Hurricane, Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus, Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 53,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Joy e-bike Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Joy e-bike Beast ₹ 2.42 Lakhs
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt ₹ 2.33 Lakhs
Joy e-bike Hurricane ₹ 2.33 Lakhs
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus ₹ 70,099
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu ₹ 53,999 - 64,099

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9 New Joy e-bike Bikes found

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Joy e-bike Beast Left View
1/13

Joy e-bike Beast

₹2.42 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh
Speed
90 kmph
Range
110 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Front Left View
1/13

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

₹2.33 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh
Speed
90 kmph
Range
110 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Joy e-bike Hurricane Front Left View
1/12

Joy e-bike Hurricane

₹2.33 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
4.75 kWh
Speed
90 kmph
Range
80 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Right View
1/6

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus

₹70,099
Battery Capacity
2.18 kWh
Speed
55 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Left View
1/11

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu

3.9
93
₹53,999 - 64,099
Battery Capacity
1.86 kWh
Speed
46 kmph
Range
90 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
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Joy e-bike Glob Right View
1/8

Joy e-bike Glob

₹70,000
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
60 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Right View
1/9

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus

₹1.16 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.12 kWh
Speed
55 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Joy e-bike Mihos Right Side View
1/10

Joy e-bike Mihos

₹1.08 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh
Speed
65 kmph
Range
130 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Joy e-bike Wolf Front Left View
1/7

Joy e-bike Wolf

4.9
47
₹54,999 - 65,099
Battery Capacity
1.38 kWh
Speed
46 kmph
Range
90 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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