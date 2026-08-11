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JOY E-BIKE Glob

₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
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Joy e-bike Glob Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.44 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Glob SpecsView specs icon

Joy e-bike Glob Variants

Joy e-bike Glob price starts at ₹ 70,000 .
1 Variant Available
Glob STD
₹70,000*
250 W
25 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Joy e-bike Glob Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
Delhi's new EV policy boosts July 2026 electric vehicle registrations to record highs, offering tax exemptions and incentives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
The Centre is nearing completion of electric bus deployment, with Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi leading the initiative.Read Full Story

Joy e-bike Glob Visual Comparison

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Joy e-bike Glob
TVS Orbiter
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Joy e-bike Glob comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Joy e-bike Glob
Joy e-bike Glob image
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Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
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PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWGlobVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWGlobVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWGlobVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWGlobVSQC1
Ola Electric S1 AirOla Electric S1 Air imageRs. 89,999Onwards
4.587
58 NmScooters99 kgDrumDrumAluminium Alloy151 km5 Hours6000 WGlobVSS1 Air

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Joy e-bike Glob Images

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Joy e-bike Glob Colours

Joy e-bike Glob is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Silver
Silver

Joy e-bike Glob Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
GlobvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
GlobvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
GlobvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
GlobvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
GlobvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
GlobvsMagnus Grand

News

Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Joy e-bike Glob Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range60 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Glob specs and features

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