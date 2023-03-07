Joy e-bike rolls out special offers for Holi & International Women’s Day 2023

Joy e-bike, part of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., has announced a host of special discounts and offers on the occasion of Holi and International Women’s Day 2023. The company is offering a special discount of up to ₹12,000 along with RTO and insurance benefits on select electric scooters. These offers and benefits though are available only until March 31, 2023.

The special offers extend to Joy e-bike’s range of e-scooters including the Glob, Wolf, Gen Next Nanu, Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+, Wolf Eco, and Gen Next Nanu Eco. The Glob, Wolf and Gen Next Nanu get a discount of up to ₹7,000, while the Wolf Eco and Gen Next Nanu Eco get a discount of up to ₹4,000. The Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+ get the highest discount of up to ₹12,000 each.

Women buying Joy e-bike's between March 8 and 11, 2023, get an additional ₹ 2,000 discount

Joy e-bike has also announced that for women purchasing its electric scooters on March 8, which is International Women’s Day, the company will be offering an additional discount of ₹2,000. The manufacturer says it is their way of “showing gratitude and respect toward women for the roles they play in our lives." The additional discount is valid from March 8 to March 11, 2023.

The offers do not extend to the newly-launched Joy e-bike Mihos that the company introduced at the Auto Expo 2023. We recently rode the Mihos electric scooter, which will rival the likes of the Ather 450X, Ola S1, River Indie and more.

