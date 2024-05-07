Which is the top variant of Simple Energy One? The top variant of Simple Energy One is the Dual Tone.

What are the key specifications of the Simple Energy One? The Simple Energy One is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 212 km/charge, it has a charging time of 5 Hours 54 Minute and a battery capacity of 5 kwh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Simple Energy One have, and what is the price range? The Simple Energy One offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Single Tone is priced at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Dual Tone is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Simple Energy One? The Simple Energy One is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 5 kwh battery. It offers an impressive range of 212 km/charge on a single charge.