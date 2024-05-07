HT Auto
Simple Energy One Right View
1/14
Simple Energy One Right Side View
2/14
Simple Energy One Rear View
3/14
Simple Energy One Left Rear View
4/14
Simple Energy One Front Disc Brake
5/14
Simple Energy One Front Panel Front Apron

6/14

Simple Energy One

Simple Energy One starting price is Rs. 1,45,000 in India. Simple Energy One is available in 2 variant and
1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Simple Energy One Key Specs
Battery Capacity5 kwh
Max Speed105 kmph
Range212 km/charge
Charging time5 Hours 54 Minute
View all One specs and features

About Simple Energy One

Latest Update

  Max Verstappen heaps praise on rival Lando Norris for maiden Formula One win
  Right-hand drive Hummer EV a reality? UAE-based company will make one for you

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check AE-3 details
    View similar Bikes
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Simple Energy One Variants & Price

    Simple Energy One price starts at ₹ 1.45 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Simple Energy One comes in 2 variants. Simple Energy One's top variant is Dual Tone.

    Single Tone
    1.45 Lakhs*
    105 Kmph
    212 Kms
    Dual Tone
    1.5 Lakhs*
    105 Kmph
    212 Kms
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Simple Energy One Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Battery Capacity5 kwh
    Charging Point5 Hours 54 Minute
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightYes
    Range212 km/charge
    Charging Time5 Hours 54 Minute
    View all One specs and features

    Simple Energy One comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Simple Energy One
    		TVS iQubeOla Electric S1 ProAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakAther Energy 450S
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    ₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
    ₹1.3 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    Battery Capacity
    5 kwh
    2.2-5.1 kWh
    4 kWh
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    2.9-3.2 kWh
    2.9 kWh
    Range
    212 km/charge
    60-150 km
    181-195 km
    111-150 km
    113-126 km
    115 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      Simple Energy One FAQs

      The top variant of Simple Energy One is the Dual Tone.
      The Simple Energy One is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 212 km/charge, it has a charging time of 5 Hours 54 Minute and a battery capacity of 5 kwh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Simple Energy One offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Single Tone is priced at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Dual Tone is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Simple Energy One is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 5 kwh battery. It offers an impressive range of 212 km/charge on a single charge.
      The Simple Energy One has a charging time of 5 Hours 54 Minute, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

