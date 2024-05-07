|Battery Capacity
|5 kwh
|Max Speed
|105 kmph
|Range
|212 km/charge
|Charging time
|5 Hours 54 Minute
Simple Energy One price starts at ₹ 1.45 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Simple Energy One comes in 2 variants. Simple Energy One's top variant is Dual Tone.
₹1.45 Lakhs*
105 Kmph
212 Kms
₹1.5 Lakhs*
105 Kmph
212 Kms
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Charging Point
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|Yes
|Model Name
Simple Energy One
|TVS iQube
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Ather Energy 450S
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
|Battery Capacity
5 kwh
2.2-5.1 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
2.9 kWh
|Range
212 km/charge
60-150 km
181-195 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
115 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price