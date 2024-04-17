HT Auto
Simple Energy One On Road Price in Kolkata

Simple Energy One On Road Price in Kolkata

Simple Energy One Right View
Simple Energy One Right Side View
Simple Energy One Rear View
Simple Energy One Left Rear View
Simple Energy One Front Disc Brake
Simple Energy One Front Panel Front Apron
1.54 - 1.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
One Price in Kolkata

Simple Energy One on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Simple Energy One top variant goes up to Rs. 1.59 Lakhs in Kolkata.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Simple Energy One Single Tone₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Simple Energy One Dual Tone₹ 1.59 Lakhs
...Read More

Simple Energy One Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Single Tone
₹1.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
105 Kmph
212 Kms
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,45,000
Insurance
8,848
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kolkata)
1,53,848
EMI@3,307/mo
Dual Tone
₹1.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
105 Kmph
212 Kms
View breakup

Simple Energy One Alternatives

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Rizta Price in Kolkata
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
S1 Pro Price in Kolkata
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
iQube Electric Price in Kolkata
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
450x Price in Kolkata
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Chetak Price in Kolkata

Popular Simple Energy Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Simple Energy Bikes

    News

    This is the world's first right-hand drive Hummer EV created by UAE-based Global Conversions
    Right-hand drive Hummer EV a reality? UAE-based company will make one for you
    17 Apr 2024
    Xiaomi SU7 has taken a hit to its reputation due to several crashes involving test vehicles.
    Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan is a big hit. And in more than one way
    3 Apr 2024
    Xiaomi's first electric vehicle, the SU7, displayed at an event in Beijing, China. The smartphone maker has clocked more than one lakh bookings for the SU7 within six days after its launch.
    Xiaomi SU7 EV clocks over one lakh booking within 6 days, deliveries start
    3 Apr 2024
    The One Vehicle, One Fastag' norm has been implemented from April 1 onwards after NHAI had set a compliance deadline till March 31, 2024
    One Vehicle, One FASTag norm goes live: What you need to know
    3 Apr 2024
    Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue
    Tata Nexon On Road Price vs Hyundai Venue Car Variants Price - Which One to Choose?
    2 Apr 2024
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
