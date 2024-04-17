Simple Energy One on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Simple Energy One top variant goes up to Rs. 1.59 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price Simple Energy One on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Simple Energy One top variant goes up to Rs. 1.59 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price model is Simple Energy One Single Tone and the most priced model is Simple Energy One Dual Tone. Visit your nearest Simple Energy One dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Simple Energy One on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Simple Energy One is mainly compared to Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Kolkata and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Simple Energy One Single Tone ₹ 1.54 Lakhs Simple Energy One Dual Tone ₹ 1.59 Lakhs