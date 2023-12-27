Which is the top variant of Simple Energy Dot One? Simple Energy Dot One comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Simple Energy Dot One? The Simple Energy Dot One is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 151 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs 47 Minutes and a battery capacity of 3.7 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Simple Energy Dot One have, and what is the price range? The Simple Energy Dot One offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Simple Energy Dot One? The Simple Energy Dot One is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3.7 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 151 km on a single charge.