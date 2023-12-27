HT Auto
Simple Energy Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One

Simple Energy Dot One starting price is Rs. 99,999 in India. Simple Energy Dot One is available in 1 variant and
99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Simple Energy Dot One Key Specs
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh
Max Speed105 kmph
Range151 km
Charging time3 Hrs. 47 Minutes
View all Dot One specs and features

About Simple Energy Dot One

Latest Update

  • Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at ₹1.4 lakh. Check details
  • Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Simple Energy Dot One Variants & Price

    Simple Energy Dot One price starts at ₹ 99,999 .

    STD
    99,999*
    105 Km
    151 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Simple Energy Dot One Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity3.7 kWh
    Body TypeElectric bikes,Scooter
    Charging Point3 Hrs. 47 Minutes
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth,WiFi
    HeadlightLED
    Range151 km
    Charging Time3 Hrs. 47 Minutes
    View all Dot One specs and features

    Simple Energy Dot One comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Simple Energy Dot One
    		Vida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XPURE EV Epluto 7G MaxBounce Infinity E1
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹99,999
    ₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    ₹99,999
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 Lakhs
    ₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    Battery Capacity
    3.7 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    3 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    2.5 kWh
    1.9 Kwh
    Range
    151 km
    100-110 km
    150 Km
    95-151 km
    150-201 km
    85 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      Simple Energy Dot One News

      The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
      Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
      27 Dec 2023
      The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
      Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
      17 Dec 2023
      The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
      Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
      15 Dec 2023
      File photo of Simple One electric scooter. Image has been used for representational purpose only.
      Launch date of Simple Dot One electric scooter from Simple Energy announced
      27 Nov 2023
      Simple Energy will bring two new electric scooters to the market by October that will be positioned below the One in its stable
      Simple Energy trademarks Dot One nameplate. More affordable e-scooter incoming to rival Ather 450S
      11 Aug 2023
      View all
       Simple Energy Dot One News

      Simple Energy Dot One FAQs

      Simple Energy Dot One comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Simple Energy Dot One is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 151 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs 47 Minutes and a battery capacity of 3.7 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Simple Energy Dot One offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom).
      The Simple Energy Dot One is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3.7 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 151 km on a single charge.
      The Simple Energy Dot One has a charging time of 3 Hrs 47 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

