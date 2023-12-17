HT Auto
Simpler One? How The New Simple Dot One Is Cheaper Than The One Electric Scooter

Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter

Bengaluru-based EV start-up Simple Energy launched its second electric scooter recently. The new Simple Dot One is a derivative based on the One e-scooter priced at 99,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and is a good 58,000 cheaper than the flagship One. That’s a lot of savings for buyers with the Simple Dot One promising the same performance as its more expensive variant without the steep price tag.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2023, 12:59 PM
Simple Dot One
The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
So what makes the Simple Dot One more affordable than the One e-scooter? We break it down for you.

Simple Dot One electric scooter
The introductory price on the Simple Dot One is available for those who've already booked the One e-scooter in Bengaluru. Prices and bookings for new buyers will be announced in Jan'24
1. Lower price till stocks last

The introductory price of 1 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) is only for Bengaluru customers who’ve already pre-booked the Simple One electric scooter. Their bookings will be converted to that of the Dot One but the offer stands valid only till the inventory lasts. The company plans to announce prices for new customers in January 2024 across the country albeit at a “slightly higher premium."

2. Smaller battery pack

The Simple Dot One will only come with a 3.7 kWh fixed battery instead of a fixed + removable battery with a combined capacity of 5 kWh on the One e-scooter. The more affordable electric scooter now promises a range of 151 km on a single charge, as against 212 km on a single charge. The absence of a battery pack has also made it lighter, while there is now usable under-seat storage space that’s gone up from 30 litres to 35 litres. The Dot One will come with a 750-watt charger.

Also Read : Simple One electric scooter with 212 km range launched, priced from 1.45 lakh.

Simple Dot One
The Dot One electric scooter gets a smaller fixed battery pack with a lower 151 km (certified) range
3. Same electric motor

The Simple Dot One promises the same performance as the One e-scooter. The Dot One gets the same 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) electric motor with 72 Nm of peak torque. The model can sprint from 0-40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds and has a top speed of 105 kmph. The e-scooter continues to get telescopic front forks with dual shocks at the rear. It also comes with disc brakes.

4. Features carried over

The Dot One also continues to get a 7-inch touchscreen instrument console with app connectivity. It also comes with four ride modes, and 12-inch alloy wheels with special tubeless tyres to maximise on-road range. The Simple Dot One is available in four colours - Namma Red, Brazen Black, Grace White and Azure Blue. The company will also offer LightX and BrazenX colour options on the electric scooter as part of the introductory offer.

5. Introductory price undercuts rivals

The Simple Dot One undercuts the Ather 450S priced at 1.38 lakh and the Ola S1 Air priced at 1.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) with its introductory price tag. The company says deliveries will commence in Bengaluru followed by other cities in a phased manner. That said, Simple misses out on the widespread network that its rival currently offers.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2023, 12:59 PM IST
TAGS: dual S1 Simple Dot One Simple One Simple Energy Simple Electric Scooter

