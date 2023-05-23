Simple One electric scooter with 212 km range launched, priced from 1.45 lakh

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has launched the much-awaited One electric scooter. Prices for the Simple One start at ₹1.45 lakh, going up to ₹1.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Bengaluru). The 750-watt portable charger costs an additional ₹13,000. The Simple One was first unveiled in August 2021, and it has taken the company over a year and a half to get the model into production.

Deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter begin on June 6, 2023, in Bengaluru. The manufacturer plans to deliver the e-scooter in a phase-wise manner. The prices align with the revised FAME II subsidy scheme that will be applicable from June 1, 2023.

The Simple One is now available with two new colours - Brazen X (pictured) and Light X

The One packs a 5 kWh battery pack, slightly larger when compared to the previously announced 4.8 kWh battery pack. The battery promises a seven-layer protection system with an in-house developed battery management system (BMS) and IP-67 compliance. The battery size had to be increased in order to meet the AIS 156 Amendments announced last year, the company explained.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Simple Energy One ₹1 - 1.05 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Eeve Forseti ₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Lambretta V125 ₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Hero Emaestro ₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Evolet Raptor ₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Bajaj Chetak ₹1 - 1.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Simple One electric scooter spotted ahead of launch

The Simple One claims a 212 km (IDC) range on a single charge. The company previously claimed a range of 236 km on a single charge. Nevertheless, the model still holds the tag of offering the longest range on an electric scooter in the country.

With all the changes, the Simple One now weighs 134 kg, which has gone up when compared to the prototype first shown. The model uses a PMS mid-drive motor with 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) of peak power and 4.5 kW (6 bhp) of continuous power delivery. Peak torque stands at 72 Nm. Performance figures haven't dipped though with the Simple One capable of sprinting from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds with a top speed of 105 kmph.

There are four riding modes - Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic. The electric scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels and comes with combi-braking with a 200 mm disc at the front and a 190 mm single disc at the rear. The model uses telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear. The tubular steel frame underpins the vehicle.

The Simple One electric scooter can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds with a top speed of 105 kmph

The One gets a digital instrument console with an open-source Android OS and comes with telematics, ride statistics, Bluetooth connectivity, OTA updates, Park Assist and more. The e-scooter can be charged between 0-80 per cent in 5 hours and 54 minutes with a 750-watt home charger available from September onwards. There’s fast charging too that can charge the battery at a rate of 1.5 km per minute. The company will be offering the electric scooter

The Simple One e-scooter is available in six colour options - Brazen Black, Namma Red, Grace White and Azure Blue - along with the new dual-tone additions Brazen X and Light X. The new One takes on the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube in the segment.

The Simple One deliveries will begin from June 6 onwards in Bengaluru

The Simple One is being built at the company's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The model is 95 per cent localised with only the battery cells imported. The Simple Vision 1.0 production plant meets the Industry 4.0 standards and can build the battery and motor, apart from the general assembly. The facility has an annual capacity of three lakh units per annum on a two-shift basis.

Bookings are currently open for the One electric scooter while Simple Energy is working on setting up physical service stations right from the start. Customers can book a service appointment on the mobile app for a seamless digitised process. The e-scooter is offered with a 3-year/30,000 km warranty, a 1-year/10,000 km warranty on the charger and a one-year warranty on the Simple dock feature.

First Published Date: