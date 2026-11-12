2027 Land Rover Defender introduces six new Atlas colour options

Tata-owned JLR has expanded the colour options for the Land Rover with the introduction of six Atlas paint shades. The updated palette comprises two all-new colours, two refreshed interpretations of existing shades and two returning heritage-inspired finishes. Developed at the automaker’s new Universal Paint Line facility in Slovakia, the Atlas range is claimed to offer the most durable and robust paint finishes available on the Defender yet. Not only that, but these colours will be permanent additions to the SUV’s portfolio.

JLR has introduced six permanent Atlas paint shades for the Land Rover Defender, featuring new, refreshed and heritage colours, alongside enhanced durability testing and personalisation options.

Given the Defender’s off-road capabilities and premium positioning, JLR has focused on improving paint durability. Notably, the company puts its finishes through grit-blasting tests at four times the industry-standard intensity. The painted panels are then submerged in water for three days before undergoing the same testing cycle again. This durability assessment applies to the entire Defender paint range, rather than being exclusive to the new Atlas shades.

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2027 Land Rover Defender: Atlas colours

The six Atlas colours comprise Mara Red, Pantelleria Blue, Galway Green, Buckingham Blue, Aira Green and Jenolan Gold. While Mara Red is a revised take on Masai Red, Pantelleria Blue reinterprets the earlier Pageant Blue shade. In addition, Galway Green and Buckingham Blue make a comeback as heritage colours, while Aira Green and Jenolan Gold are entirely new additions.

The two new shades draw inspiration from natural landmarks, with Aira Green taking its name from Aira Force Waterfall in England’s Lake District, while Jenolan Gold is inspired by the limestone caves of Jenolan in Australia. All Atlas colour options come with a black roof as standard, although buyers can also choose a white roof. Customers can further specify gloss or matte self-healing paint protection film to protect the exterior finish. Similar personalisation options are already available on select Defender variants, including the Defender X, Vertex and Octa, which can be equipped with a Patagonia White matte wrap over Fuji White paint.

Apart from the Atlas palette, the Defender continues to be offered in shades such as Namib Orange, Tasman Blue, Woolstone Green and Carpathian Grey. Namib Orange was introduced earlier this year as part of the SUV's updated colour range.

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Land Rover Defender Atlas colours: Expected pricing

JLR has not announced the prices of the new Atlas colours across individual markets. However, the automaker’s US website currently lists the gloss paint protection film at $5,450 (approximately ₹5.10 lakh), while the matte option costs $5,950 ( ₹5.57 lakh). A white roof attracts an additional charge of $1,000, although its availability depends on the selected exterior colour.

Optional metallic paint finishes start at $950 (approximately ₹89,000), while newer shades such as Namib Orange are priced at $1,550 (approximately ₹1.45 lakh). Based on this pricing structure, the Atlas colours could also command a premium of at least $1,550, although official pricing is yet to be confirmed.

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