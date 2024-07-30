Maserati Grecale Price: Maserati Grecale is priced between Rs. 1.31 - 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Maserati Grecale? The Maserati Grecale is available in 3 variants - GT, Modena, Trofeo. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maserati Grecale? Maserati Grecale comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1995-3000 cc, and features a SUV body type. Which are the major rivals of Maserati Grecale? Maserati Grecale rivals are Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X6 Facelift, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Maserati Levante. What is the Seating Capacity of Maserati Grecale? Maserati Grecale offers a 5 Seater configuration.