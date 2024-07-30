HT Auto
Maserati Grecale

MASERATI Grecale

Launch Date: 30 Jul 2024
Maserati Grecale Key Specs
Engine1995-3000 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
About Maserati Grecale

Latest Update

  • Auto news recap, July 30: Maserati Grecale launch, Yezdi Adventure teased & more
  • Maserati Grecale launched in India at ₹1.31 crore

    Maserati Grecale Variants

    Maserati Grecale price starts at ₹ 1.31 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.05 Cr (Ex-showroom). Maserati Grecale comes in 3 variants. Maserati Grecale's top variant is Trofeo.

    3 Variants Available
    ₹1.31 Cr*
    Engine
    1995 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: All
    ₹1.53 Cr*
    Engine
    1995 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: All
    ₹2.05 Cr*
    Engine
    3000 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: All
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Maserati Grecale Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Engine1995-3000 cc
    Max Speed240-285 kmph
    Fuel TypePetrol
    SunroofYes
    View all Grecale specs and features

    Maserati Grecale comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Maserati Grecale
    		Land Rover DefenderMercedes-Benz GLSLand Rover Range Rover SportMaserati Levante
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.31 - 2.05 Cr
    ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.85 Cr
    ₹1.32 - 1.37 Cr
    ₹1.64 - 1.84 Cr
    ₹1.5 Cr Onwards
    Engine
    1995-3000 cc
    1997-2996 cc
    2989-2999 cc
    2993 cc
    2987 cc
    Mileage
    -
    8.5-11.5 kmpl
    11 kmpl
    11.3 kmpl
    12.6 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Diesel
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Manual/Automatic

      Maserati Grecale News

      Stay up to date with the latest and big developments from the Indian and global automotive markets.
      Auto news recap, July 30: Maserati Grecale launch, Yezdi Adventure teased & more
      31 Jul 2024
      Maserati Grecale comes to India in three variants.
      Maserati Grecale launched in India at 1.31 crore
      30 Jul 2024
      Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Luce
      Maserati MC20, GT, Grecale to take on the track at the Le Mans Classic 2023
      28 Jun 2023
      Maserati MC20 and Grecale are the only models from the company available under this personalisation program.
      Designed by David Beckham, Maserati MC20 and Grecale don new colours
      16 Jun 2023
      The Barbie edition is based on the Grecale's Trofeo version.
      Maserati and Barbie join forces for an ultra-limited edition of the Grecale SUV
      27 Oct 2022
      View all
       Maserati Grecale News

      Maserati Grecale FAQs

      The top variant of Maserati Grecale is the Trofeo providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
      Maserati Grecale is a 5 Seater SUV.
      The Maserati Grecale comes in petrol variant .
      The Maserati Grecale includes a range of engine options from 1995-3000 cc. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 3 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

