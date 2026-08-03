The TVS X is positioned within the electric two-wheeler segment as a premium offering from TVS Motor Company, aiming to blend performance, technology, and sustainability. Slotted into the high-end electric scooter market with an ex-showroom price tag of 2.64 Lakhs, it caters to urban riders seeking a vehicle that delivers both functionality and advanced features. With a distinctive design, extensive technological integrations, and an emphasis on performance, the TVS X stands as a notable entrant in the evolving landscape of electric mobility.

TVS X Price and Variants

As of 2026, the TVS X continues to be positioned as a premium "halo" offering in the Indian electric two-wheeler market.

Ex-Showroom Price: ₹ 2,63,880 (Average across major cities)

2,63,880 (Average across major cities) On-Road Price: Typically ranges between ₹ 2,75,000 to ₹ 2,95,000 depending on the state, RTO charges, and insurance.

Typically ranges between 2,75,000 to 2,95,000 depending on the state, RTO charges, and insurance. Variants: Currently available in a single high-spec Standard variant.

Currently available in a single high-spec variant. Color Options: Primarily available in the signature Hellkat Red.

Key Specifications and Performance

The TVS X is engineered for those who prioritize speed and agility. Its mid-mounted PMSM motor and aerodynamic design allow it to compete with entry-level performance motorcycles.

Feature Specification Top Speed 105 km/h (Performance Mode) Acceleration (0-40 km/h) 2.6 Seconds Peak Power 11 kW (14.75 hp) Battery Capacity 4.44 kWh (Lithium-ion) Certified Range (IDC) 140 km per charge Real-World Range 110 - 118 km (In Xtealth mode)

Advanced Features and Technology

The TVS X is widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced scooters in the world, featuring several industry-first innovations.

10.2-inch Tiltable TFT Display: The largest in its segment, this panoramic screen supports Android Auto integration (updated in late 2025), allowing for seamless navigation via Google Maps and voice assistance.

The largest in its segment, this panoramic screen supports integration (updated in late 2025), allowing for seamless navigation via Google Maps and voice assistance. Ride Modes: * Xtealth: Optimised for city traffic and maximum efficiency. Xtride: A balanced mode for daily commutes with more power. Xonic: Unlocks the full potential of the 11 kW motor for maximum thrill.

* Optimised for city traffic and maximum efficiency. Safety & Security: Equipped with Single-Channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), a rarity in the electric scooter segment. It also features the TVS Smart Shield , which includes crash alerts, tow-away protection, and geo-fencing.

Equipped with (Anti-lock Braking System), a rarity in the electric scooter segment. It also features the , which includes crash alerts, tow-away protection, and geo-fencing. Regenerative Braking: Multi-level regenerative braking helps recharge the battery while slowing down, extending the real-world range.

Charging Solutions

TVS offers flexible charging options to ensure the X fits into a fast-paced lifestyle:

Standard 950W Portable Charger: Charges from 0% to 80% in approximately 3 hours and 40 minutes.

Charges from 0% to 80% in approximately 3 hours and 40 minutes. Smart X Home Rapid Charger: A 3 kW wall-mounted unit that can achieve a 0% to 50% charge in just 50 minutes.

Design and Build Quality

The chassis is the heart of the TVS X. Unlike traditional scooters with a step-through frame, the X utilises a high-strength Aluminium Twin-Spar Frame. This increases rigidity by 2.5 times compared to standard frames, providing motorcycle-like handling and stability during high-speed cornering.

Lighting: Signature LED "Razor Pulse" headlamps with lean-activated bend lamps for better visibility in corners.

Signature LED "Razor Pulse" headlamps with lean-activated bend lamps for better visibility in corners. Suspension: Telescopic front forks and an offset rear monoshock.

Telescopic front forks and an offset rear monoshock. Braking: 220mm front disc and 195mm rear disc brakes.

Why Choose the TVS X in 2026?

If you are looking for a budget-friendly commuter, models like the TVS iQube or Ola S1 Air might be more suitable. However, the TVS X is built for the enthusiast. Its combination of a motorcycle-grade chassis, massive infotainment suite, and rapid acceleration makes it a unique "Crossover" that stands alone in the premium EV category.

With the 2026 updates including improved software stability and wider service availability, the TVS X remains the benchmark for premium electric mobility in India.