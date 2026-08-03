TVS X Key Specs
- Speed105 kmph
- Range140 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Battery Capacity4.44 kWh
- Motor Power11 kW
The TVS X is positioned within the electric two-wheeler segment as a premium offering from TVS Motor Company, aiming to blend performance, technology, and sustainability. Slotted into the high-end electric scooter market with an ex-showroom price tag of 2.64 Lakhs, it caters to urban riders seeking a vehicle that delivers both functionality and advanced features. With a distinctive design, extensive technological integrations, and an emphasis on performance, the TVS X stands as a notable entrant in the evolving landscape of electric mobility.
As of 2026, the TVS X continues to be positioned as a premium "halo" offering in the Indian electric two-wheeler market.
The TVS X is engineered for those who prioritize speed and agility. Its mid-mounted PMSM motor and aerodynamic design allow it to compete with entry-level performance motorcycles.
|Feature
|Specification
|Top Speed
|105 km/h (Performance Mode)
|Acceleration (0-40 km/h)
|2.6 Seconds
|Peak Power
|11 kW (14.75 hp)
|Battery Capacity
|4.44 kWh (Lithium-ion)
|Certified Range (IDC)
|140 km per charge
|Real-World Range
|110 - 118 km (In Xtealth mode)
The TVS X is widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced scooters in the world, featuring several industry-first innovations.
TVS offers flexible charging options to ensure the X fits into a fast-paced lifestyle:
The chassis is the heart of the TVS X. Unlike traditional scooters with a step-through frame, the X utilises a high-strength Aluminium Twin-Spar Frame. This increases rigidity by 2.5 times compared to standard frames, providing motorcycle-like handling and stability during high-speed cornering.
If you are looking for a budget-friendly commuter, models like the TVS iQube or Ola S1 Air might be more suitable. However, the TVS X is built for the enthusiast. Its combination of a motorcycle-grade chassis, massive infotainment suite, and rapid acceleration makes it a unique "Crossover" that stands alone in the premium EV category.
With the 2026 updates including improved software stability and wider service availability, the TVS X remains the benchmark for premium electric mobility in India.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|TVS X
|Rs. 2.64 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|140 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|7 kW
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|190 km
|4 Hours
|8.5 kW
|XVSOneS Gen 2
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|-
|-
|159 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.3 kW
|XVSRizta
|Ather Energy 450X
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|6400 W
|XVS450X
|Yamaha EC-06
|Rs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|169 km
|8 Hours
|4.5 kW
|XVSEC-06
|Yamaha AEROX-E
|Rs. 2.82 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|139 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|117 km
|-
|9.4 kW
|XVSAEROX-E
|Ather Energy 450 Apex
|Rs. 1.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|111.6 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|157 km
|4 Hours 30 minutes
|7 kW
|XVS450 Apex
TVS X is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|11000 W
|Battery Capacity
|4.44 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|140 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|105 kmph
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