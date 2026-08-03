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TVS X

₹2.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The TVS X is positioned within the electric two-wheeler segment as a premium offering from TVS Motor Company, aiming to blend performance, technology, and sustainability. Slotted into the high-end electric scooter market with an ex-showroom price tag of 2.64 Lakhs, it caters to urban riders seeking a vehicle that delivers both functionality and advanced features. With a distinctive design, extensive technological integrations, and an emphasis on performance, the TVS X stands as a notable entrant in the evolving landscape of electric mobility.

TVS X Price and Variants

As of 2026, the TVS X continues to be positioned as a premium "halo" offering in the Indian electric two-wheeler market.

  • Ex-Showroom Price: 2,63,880 (Average across major cities)
  • On-Road Price: Typically ranges between 2,75,000 to 2,95,000 depending on the state, RTO charges, and insurance.
  • Variants: Currently available in a single high-spec Standard variant.
  • Color Options: Primarily available in the signature Hellkat Red.

Key Specifications and Performance

The TVS X is engineered for those who prioritize speed and agility. Its mid-mounted PMSM motor and aerodynamic design allow it to compete with entry-level performance motorcycles.

FeatureSpecification
Top Speed105 km/h (Performance Mode)
Acceleration (0-40 km/h)2.6 Seconds
Peak Power11 kW (14.75 hp)
Battery Capacity4.44 kWh (Lithium-ion)
Certified Range (IDC)140 km per charge
Real-World Range110 - 118 km (In Xtealth mode)

Advanced Features and Technology

The TVS X is widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced scooters in the world, featuring several industry-first innovations.

  • 10.2-inch Tiltable TFT Display: The largest in its segment, this panoramic screen supports Android Auto integration (updated in late 2025), allowing for seamless navigation via Google Maps and voice assistance.
  • Ride Modes: * Xtealth: Optimised for city traffic and maximum efficiency.
    • Xtride: A balanced mode for daily commutes with more power.
    • Xonic: Unlocks the full potential of the 11 kW motor for maximum thrill.
  • Safety & Security: Equipped with Single-Channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), a rarity in the electric scooter segment. It also features the TVS Smart Shield, which includes crash alerts, tow-away protection, and geo-fencing.
  • Regenerative Braking: Multi-level regenerative braking helps recharge the battery while slowing down, extending the real-world range.

Charging Solutions

TVS offers flexible charging options to ensure the X fits into a fast-paced lifestyle:

  • Standard 950W Portable Charger: Charges from 0% to 80% in approximately 3 hours and 40 minutes.
  • Smart X Home Rapid Charger: A 3 kW wall-mounted unit that can achieve a 0% to 50% charge in just 50 minutes.

Design and Build Quality

The chassis is the heart of the TVS X. Unlike traditional scooters with a step-through frame, the X utilises a high-strength Aluminium Twin-Spar Frame. This increases rigidity by 2.5 times compared to standard frames, providing motorcycle-like handling and stability during high-speed cornering.

  • Lighting: Signature LED "Razor Pulse" headlamps with lean-activated bend lamps for better visibility in corners.
  • Suspension: Telescopic front forks and an offset rear monoshock.
  • Braking: 220mm front disc and 195mm rear disc brakes.

Why Choose the TVS X in 2026?

If you are looking for a budget-friendly commuter, models like the TVS iQube or Ola S1 Air might be more suitable. However, the TVS X is built for the enthusiast. Its combination of a motorcycle-grade chassis, massive infotainment suite, and rapid acceleration makes it a unique "Crossover" that stands alone in the premium EV category.

With the 2026 updates including improved software stability and wider service availability, the TVS X remains the benchmark for premium electric mobility in India.

TVS X Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    105 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    140 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    4.44 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    11 kW
View All X SpecsView specs icon

TVS X Videos

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TVS X Variants

TVS X price starts at ₹ 2.64 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
X STD
₹2.64 Lakhs*
11 kW
105 kmph
140 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

TVS X Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
TVS Motor Company saw a 38% sales increase in July 2026, driven by strong two-wheeler and EV demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jun 2026
TVS Motor Company had a record year in FY26 with strong sales and revenue. Looking ahead, they are cautiously optimistic about FY27, focusing on technology, electrification, and AI integration while maintaining market leadership in electric vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 May 2026
India intensifies localization checks for its automotive PLI scheme, raising concerns for electric vehicle manufacturers amid geopolitical instability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Apr 2026
Hyundai and TVS have partnered to develop an electric three-wheeler, focusing on the Indian market's specific needs and conditions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
TVS Motor Company showcased its electric scooter at the 'TVS X Collectors’ Soiree', blending fashion, design, and regional heritage.Read Full Story

TVS X Visual Comparison

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TVS X comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
TVS X
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TVS X Images

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TVS X Colours

TVS X is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Red
Red

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TVS X Related News

The Hero Glamour X 125 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh
Hero Glamour X 125 launched: Here's how it stacks up against its rivals
20 Aug 2025
There are new LED Daytime Running Lamps that are hexagonal in shape. In fact, the hexagonal shape is used in the main bodywork, the side air intakes, the taillights and for the exhaust pipe as well.
Auto recap, April 30: Lamborghini Temerario launched, TVS RTS X patent filed and more
1 May 2025
TVS RTS X is build around a trellis frame that is suspended by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.
TVS RTS X design patented ahead of launch, will rival KTM 390 SMC R
30 Apr 2025
Ola Roadster X+ aims to become a viable pure electric alternative against some of the popular 350 cc internal combustion engine-powered motorcycles.
Ola Roadster X+ aims to be an EV alternative for even 350 cc motorcycles among others. What else are your other options?
11 Feb 2025
Deliveries of the TVS X in December 2024 starting with Bengaluru and will begin in other cities in a phased manner
TVS X performance e-scooter deliveries begin in India over a year after launch
30 Jan 2025
View all
 TVS X Related News

TVS X Specifications and Features

Max Power11000 W
Battery Capacity4.44 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range140 km
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed105 kmph
View all X specs and features

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