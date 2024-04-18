HT Auto
This Mercedes x BYD EV aims to captivate enthusiasts worldwide. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2024, 06:15 AM
The Denza Z9 GT, a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and BYD, boasts of a three electric motors setup, with one delivering 304 bhp at the front and
Denza Z9 GT
The Denza Z9 GT will be the fourth EV by the company. While acceleration figures have not been disclosed, the Z9 GT is said to reach a top speed of 240 kmph.
The Denza Z9 GT will be the fourth EV by the company. While acceleration figures have not been disclosed, the Z9 GT is said to reach a top speed of 240 kmph.

Denza is an electric vehicle (EV) maker that combines the technological expertise of BYD with the luxury lineage of Mercedes-Benz. With 90 per cent ownership by BYD and 10 per cent by Mercedes-Benz, the brand aims to distinguish itself through its focus on innovation and performance. In the first quarter of 2024, Denza sold 10,279 vehicles. The brand's latest offering, the Denza Z9 GT, is aimed to further bolster its reputation in the EV segment.

Ahead of its world premiere at the Auto China show in Beijing on April 25, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in China has revealed photos and specifications of the Z9 GT. This EV boasts three electric motors, with one delivering 304 bhp at the front and a pair at the rear each delivering 318 bhp, resulting in a combined output of 939 bhp.

Interestingly, BYD has ambitious plans for the Z9 GT, intending to offer it globally, with a European market launch planned for next year.

Also Read : Chinese EVs dominance faces global scrutiny. What's the future.

While acceleration figures have not been disclosed, the Z9 GT is said to reach a top speed of 240 kmph. However, its weight is substantial, tipping the scales at 2,875 kg, making it heavier than some luxury SUVs.

The battery pack specifications are yet to be announced, but it is expected to be sizable, utilising BYD's Blade design. The Z9 GT's dimensions further highlight its impressive stature, measuring 5,180 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width, and standing at 1,500 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,125 mm.

Visually, the Z9 GT features angular headlights, a sculpted bumper, and bold creases that add to its dramatic appeal. The rear of the Z9 GT gets unique LED tail lights, a roof spoiler, and a deployable secondary spoiler on the decklid, setting it apart from other shooting brake models. Since 2021, Denza has launched three new EVs: the D9 minivan and N7 and N8 crossovers. Z9 GT will be its fourth EV.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2024, 06:15 AM IST
TAGS: mercedes byd electric vehicle electric car Mercedes Benz electric mobility EV

