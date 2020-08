Skoda Superb 2020 facelift offers several upgrades over the outgoing model. It gets a remastered bumper at the front, narrower LED headlights, updated grille, along with a slew of other styling tweaks. Inside, it gets a Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch configurable display, bigger Phone Box for wireless charging and improved cellular reception, puddle lamps with Skoda logo and 8 airbags for more safety.