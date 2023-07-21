HT Auto
Skoda Superb Specifications

Skoda Superb is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 31,99,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1984.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
4 out of 5
31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Skoda Superb Specs

Skoda Superb comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Superb measures 4,869 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,841 mm.

Skoda Superb Specifications and Features

L&K AT
Engine Type
Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
996.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.55
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
156
Length
4869
Wheelbase
2841
Kerb Weight
1579
Height
1469
Width
1864
Bootspace
625
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
66
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige and Black, Coffee Brown and Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Skoda Superb News

The new-gen Skoda Superb will get several new comfort and safety features, as well as a host of engine options
New-gen Skoda Superb specs & features revealed ahead of global debut. Check out
21 Jul 2023
Skoda Superb is no longer on sale in India.
Skoda India silently discontinues Superb sedan, delisted from website. Details here
5 Jun 2023
The 2024 Skoda Kodiaq and Superb are set to arrive towards the end of the year
Next-generation Skoda Superb and Kodiaq teased. India launch likely
26 Apr 2023
The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia was launched in India in June 2021 and has been pulled off the shelves after a rather short stint
Skoda Octavia discontinued in India, Superb likely to be next
5 Apr 2023
The new-generation Skoda Superb will be built on the MQB Evo platform alongside the new-gen Volkswagen Passat in Bratislava
Next generation Skoda Superb & Kodiaq to arrive by the end of 2023
18 Mar 2023
View all
 

Skoda Superb Variants & Price List

Skoda Superb price starts at ₹ 31.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 35.85 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Superb comes in 2 variants. Skoda Superb top variant price is ₹ 34.99 Lakhs.

Sportline AT
31.99 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
L&K AT
34.99 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
