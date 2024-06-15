|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
Superb is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of Superb L&K (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 62.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of L&K
Superb is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of Superb L&K (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 62.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of L&K is 66 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price