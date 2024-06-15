HT Auto

Skoda Superb L&K

Skoda Superb Front Left Side
Skoda Superb Grille
Skoda Superb Headlight
Skoda Superb Side Mirror Body
Skoda Superb Taillight
Skoda Superb Wheel
62.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Skoda Superb Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Superb L&K Latest Updates

Superb is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of Superb L&K (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 62.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of L&K

  • Engine Type: Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
  • Max Torque: 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 66 litres
  • BootSpace: 625 litres
    Skoda Superb L&K Price

    L&K
    ₹62.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    54,00,000
    RTO
    5,69,000
    Insurance
    2,39,690
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    62,09,190
    EMI@1,33,460/mo
    Skoda Superb L&K Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.5 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    235 / 45 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
    Front Suspension
    McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 55 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    625 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    66 litres
    Length
    4869 mm
    Ground Clearance
    151 mm
    Wheelbase
    2836 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1565 kg
    Height
    1503 mm
    Width
    1864 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED,LED
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    11
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    23.3 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Airbags
    9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Piano Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Skoda Superb L&K EMI
    EMI1,20,114 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    55,88,271
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    55,88,271
    Interest Amount
    16,18,553
    Payable Amount
    72,06,824

