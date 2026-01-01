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Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
72.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
34 Offers Available
Audi A6 Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage14 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all A6 specs and features

A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus

A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus Prices

The A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus, equipped with a 2.0L I4 TFSI and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹72.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus Mileage

All variants of the A6 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus Colours

The A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus is available in 4 colour options: Firmament Blue Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Manhattan Grey Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic.

A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus Engine and Transmission

The A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 241 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.

A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the A6's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 3 Series LWB priced between ₹60.55 Lakhs - 63.5 Lakhs or the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹75.8 Lakhs - 75.8 Lakhs.

A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus Specs & Features

The A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus Price

A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus

₹72.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
63,74,000
RTO
6,47,860
Insurance
2,30,783
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
72,53,143
EMI@1,55,898/mo
Add to Compare
34 offers Available
Close

Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8
Driving Range
1022
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.5
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4939
Wheelbase
2924
Height
1457
Kerb Weight
1780
Width
1886

Capacity

Bootspace
530
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
73

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Mother-of-Pearl Beige / Black, Okapi Brown / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus EMI
EMI1,40,308 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
65,27,828
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
65,27,828
Interest Amount
18,90,681
Payable Amount
84,18,509

Audi A6 other Variants

A6 45 TFSI Technology

₹79.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,89,000
RTO
7,15,760
Insurance
2,58,943
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
79,64,203
EMI@1,71,182/mo
Add to Compare
34 offers Available
Close

Audi A6 Alternatives

BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
A6vs3 Series LWB
BMW 5 Series

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75.8 Lakhs Onwards
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

59.9 - 65.6 Lakhs
+1
A6vsC-Class
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

74.9 Lakhs
A6vsM340i
Lexus ES 350h

Lexus ES 350h

66.1 - 71.8 Lakhs
A6vsES 350h

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