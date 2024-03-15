Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|14.82 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
5 Series is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 5 Series 530i M Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 72.79 Lakhs. The fuel capacity
5 Series is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 5 Series 530i M Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 72.79 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 530i M Sport is 68 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: