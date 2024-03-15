Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

BMW M340i xDrive

1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
79.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
BMW M340i Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Mileage13.02 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all M340i specs and features

M340i xDrive Latest Updates

M340i is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of M340i xDrive (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 79.40 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of xDrive

  • Engine Type: B58 Turbocharged I6
  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1900 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 59 litres
  • BootSpace: 480 litres
    • Mileage of xDrive is 13.02 kmpl....Read More

    BMW M340i xDrive Price

    xDrive
    ₹79.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    69,20,000
    RTO
    7,21,000
    Insurance
    2,98,305
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    79,39,805
    EMI@1,70,657/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    BMW M340i xDrive Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 1900 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    13.02 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    369 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Engine Type
    B58 Turbocharged I6
    Driving Range
    768 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.4 seconds
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    250 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    225 / 40 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link axle
    Front Suspension
    Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearing
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 40 R19
    Bootspace
    480 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    59 litres
    Ground Clearance
    130 mm
    Length
    4713 mm
    Wheelbase
    2851 mm
    Height
    1440 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1670 kg
    Width
    1827 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Grey
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather + Alcantara
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Alcantara Sensatec Black | contrast stitching Blue | Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    BMW M340i xDrive EMI
    EMI1,53,592 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    71,45,824
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    71,45,824
    Interest Amount
    20,69,674
    Payable Amount
    92,15,498

    BMW M340i Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 220d Exclusive

    63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    M340i vs E-Class
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90 D4 Inscription

    61.9 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    M340i vs S90
    BMW 5 Series

    BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition

    63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    M340i vs 5 Series
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport

    57.9 - 59.5 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    M340i vs 3 Series Gra...
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT 620d Luxury Line

    67.9 - 79.2 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    M340i vs 6 Series GT

    Popular BMW Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • BMW X7

      1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X1

      45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW Z4

      89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW i7

      1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X8

      1 - 1.2 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  BMW Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details