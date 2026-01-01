|Engine
|2998 cc
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The M340i xDrive, equipped with a B58 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹85.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the M340i deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.02 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The M340i xDrive is available in 5 colour options: Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Fire Red, Arctic Race Blue.
The M340i xDrive is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 369 bhp @ 5500-6500 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm of torque.
In the M340i's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi S5 Sportback priced ₹80.49 Lakhs or the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹75.8 Lakhs - 75.8 Lakhs.
The M340i xDrive has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Ambient Interior Lighting, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.