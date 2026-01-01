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BMW M340i Front Left Side
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BMW M340i Front Left Side View
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BMW M340i xDrive

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
85.89 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW M340i Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Mileage13.02 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all M340i specs and features

M340i xDrive

M340i xDrive Prices

The M340i xDrive, equipped with a B58 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹85.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

M340i xDrive Mileage

All variants of the M340i deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.02 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

M340i xDrive Colours

The M340i xDrive is available in 5 colour options: Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Fire Red, Arctic Race Blue.

M340i xDrive Engine and Transmission

The M340i xDrive is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 369 bhp @ 5500-6500 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm of torque.

M340i xDrive vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the M340i's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi S5 Sportback priced ₹80.49 Lakhs or the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹75.8 Lakhs - 75.8 Lakhs.

M340i xDrive Specs & Features

The M340i xDrive has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Ambient Interior Lighting, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

BMW M340i xDrive Price

M340i xDrive

₹85.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,90,000
RTO
7,78,000
Insurance
3,20,285
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
85,88,785
EMI@1,84,606/mo
Add to Compare
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BMW M340i xDrive Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.02 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
369 bhp @ 5500-6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds
Driving Range
768 km
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearing
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4713 mm
Wheelbase
2851 mm
Height
1440 mm
Width
1827 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
16
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather + Alcantara
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
BMW M340i xDrive EMI
EMI1,66,146 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
77,29,906
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
77,29,906
Interest Amount
22,38,844
Payable Amount
99,68,750

BMW M340i Alternatives

Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
M340ivsS5 Sportback
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

75.8 Lakhs Onwards
M340ivs5 Series
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
M340ivs3 Series LWB
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

80 - 93.5 Lakhs
M340ivsE-Class
Audi A6

Audi A6

63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs
M340ivsA6
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

59.9 - 65.6 Lakhs
+1
M340ivsC-Class

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