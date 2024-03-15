Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2998 cc
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
M340i is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of M340i xDrive (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 79.40 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of xDrive is 59 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like: