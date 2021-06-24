|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|350 Nm @ 1450 rpm
|500 Nm @ 1900 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.82
|13.02 kmpl
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|248 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|369 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|250
|-
|Engine Type
|2.0L B48 Turbocharged I4
|B58 Turbocharged I6
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|1008
|768 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.1
|4.4 seconds
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹72,79,439
|₹79,39,805
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹63,40,000
|₹69,20,000
|RTO
|₹6,63,000
|₹7,21,000
|Insurance
|₹2,75,939
|₹2,98,305
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,56,463
|₹1,70,657