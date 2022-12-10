HT Auto
Updated BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at 69.2 lakh

BMW India has launched the updated M340i xDrive in the Indian market. It is priced at 69.2 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW has updated the exterior as well as the interior of the M340i. It is the high-performance version of the 3 Series so it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds. The engine of the high-performance sedan is now being built in India. 

10 Dec 2022
The M340i xDrive(above) is fitted with accessories.
BMW M340i xDrive is the high-performance version of the 3 Series. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW M340i xDrive comes with a 3.0-litre straight six engine, It puts out 368 bhp and 500 Nm maximum torque. 
BMW M340i xDrive comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel. 
The M340i xDrive can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds.
The M340i is fitted with M Sport exhaust has as standard.
There are different driving modes on offer and there is xDrive all-wheel drive system on offer as well. 
Other mechanical changes include M Sport rear differential, M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes, Variable Sport steering and BMW Performance Control System. 
The M340i xDrive will be offered in Mineral White, Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire and Tanzanite Blue paint schemes. The interior is finished in Alcantara/Sensatec combination upholstery in black with contrast stitching Blue. There are also several BMW M Performance accessories on offer for customization. 

There are adaptive LED headlights with blue accents. The silhouette of the M340i xDrive gives off a sporty look with a long bonnet, short overhangs, a sloping roofline and a sleek design. On the sides, there are 19-inch alloy wheels which have a diamond-cut finish with jet-black accents.

The interior is upgraded with a new BMW Curved Display, Sport seats with M-specific upholstery, M steering wheel with paddle shifters and carbon-fibre elements. There is ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, Welcome lights, a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers and an automatic boot lid. 

Powering the BMW M340i xDrive is a 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine which produces an output of 368 bhp and 500 Nm maximum torque. It is accompanied by a characteristic sound thanks to the M Sport exhaust unit. The car completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest BMW to be produced in the country. 

It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. There are also drive modes on offer and xDrive all-wheel drive system. Other mechanical changes include M Sport rear differential, M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes, Variable Sport steering and BMW Performance Control System. 

 

