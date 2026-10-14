HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News ⁠limited Run Bmw M2 Xdrive Turbo Edition Bookings Commence

⁠Limited-run BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition bookings commence

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2026, 12:09 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

BMW has opened bookings for the limited-run M2 xDrive Turbo Edition in India, featuring retro-inspired styling, carbon-fibre elements, a 480 bhp six-cylinder engine and a 3.7-second sprint

BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition
⁠Limited-run BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition bookings open
BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition
⁠Limited-run BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition bookings open
BMW M2
EMI starting at just
₹1,39,300/ month
Check Eligibility

German luxury automaker BMW has commenced bookings for the first-ever limited-run M2 xDrive Turbo Edition in India, a special model inspired by the iconic 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo. This marks the first special edition, limited-run BMW M2 arriving in India after its launch in 2023.

BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition: Exterior Design

The BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition is finished exclusively in Alpine White and features several design elements inspired by the original BMW 2002 turbo, including hand-painted BMW Motorsport stripes, a black power dome and the distinctive reversed ‘turbo’ lettering on the bonnet.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw M2 (HT Auto photo)
BMW M2
₹1.06 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,39,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
₹1.10 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,43,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5
₹96.90 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,26,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹1 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,30,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
₹1.17 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,53,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹87.90 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,15,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Other highlights include a bespoke ‘turbo’ emblem positioned beneath the M2 badge, M stripes running across the bonnet, a carbon-fibre roof and a carbon-fibre tailgate. The rear features a carbon-fibre spoiler, while optional 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M Performance forged wheels in Gold Bronze add to the car's exclusive appearance.

BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition: Interior and Performance

Inside, the special edition gets M Carbon bucket seats, an M Alcantara steering wheel and carbon-fibre interior trim. An exclusive ‘turbo’ badge integrated into the centre cupholder cover further distinguishes the cabin from the standard model.

Under the hood, it is powered by a 3.0L six-cylinder engine producing 480 bhp, with the company claiming a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of 3.7 seconds. The electronically limited top speed stands at 250 kmph. Buyers opting for the M Driver's Package can increase the top speed to 285 kmph.

Also Read : BMW iX3 M60 xDrive revealed with 612 bhp, 754 km range

BMW Concept 7 Protection unveiled

BMW recently unveiled the Concept 7 Protection, a new light-armoured version of its flagship 7 Series sedan designed to sit below the existing 7 Series Protection in the automaker’s security vehicle lineup. The concept is aimed at customers seeking protection against everyday handgun threats, with selected European markets identified as the initial focus. Additionally, the model offers a preview of how BMW could expand its range of armoured vehicles.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2026, 12:09 pm IST
HT Auto Awards HT Auto Awards

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.