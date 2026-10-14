Hyundai to invest $15.5 billion in India, aiming to make it a global manufacturing hub

Hyundai Motor Group is betting $15.5 billion on India to make the country a global manufacturing hub. The South Korean auto giant is planning to invest to expand manufacturing capacity for both its brands in India, Hyundai and Kia . Currently, the Hyundai Motor Group has an annual production capacity of more than 14 lakh vehicles in India, which the company is aiming to ramp up significantly.

Hyundai Motor Group plans to invest $15.5 billion in both Hyundai and Kia in India over the next seven years.

Reuters has reported that Hyundai Motor Group would invest $15.5 billion in India through 2032, deepening its bet on the world's third-largest car market as a key driver of future growth. The announcement was made after Hyundai Motor Group's Executive Chairman Euisun Chung's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The seven-year plan of the automaker includes about $700 million of investment in its Indian research and development centre, expansion of production capacity and a dedicated investment entity. With this strategy, the group aims to make the country a key global manufacturing hub for the company.

Hyundai said last year that it would invest $5 billion in India to expand its manufacturing and research operations in the country. Hyundai Motor, which employs more than 24,000 people in India, said the investment would create additional jobs across manufacturing, research, engineering and supply chains, but did not disclose a number. The company also said that the investment plan, covering 2026 to 2032, would expand manufacturing capacity at Hyundai Motor India and Kia India to support significant volume growth. The investment also includes a vehicle testing track, as part of efforts to develop next-generation automotive technologies.

The group currently has an annual production capacity of more than 14 lakh vehicles in India, comprising 824,000 units at Hyundai's Chennai facilities, 170,000 units at its Pune plant and 431,000 units at Kia's Anantapur facility.

Interestingly, Hyundai is not the only foreign carmaker that is aiming to ramp up investment, production capacity and operational activity in India. Suzuki Motor, the majority owner of India's largest carmaker by volume, Maruti Suzuki, also laid out plans in 2025 to invest about $8 billion in the country. Other leading car manufacturers such as Toyota and Honda have also committed to expand their manufacturing ambitions in India.

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