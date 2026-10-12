Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG spied ahead of launch

Mahindra is preparing to expand the XUV 3XO range with a factory-fitted CNG powertrain. Ahead of its anticipated debut on October 15, the sub-4-metre compact SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads, offering a glimpse of the upcoming variant.

The test vehicle appears to retain the same exterior design as the existing petrol and diesel versions, with no major cosmetic changes visible. The only noticeable difference is a CNG sticker on the rear windshield, indicating the presence of the alternative fuel system. Mahindra has yet to reveal details about the upcoming variant, including its engine specifications, features and price.

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Once launched, the XUV 3XO CNG could broaden the SUV's appeal among buyers looking for a feature-rich compact SUV with lower running costs.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected engine and specifications

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is currently available with two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options, alongside a diesel powertrain. The entry-level 1.2-litre MPFI turbo-petrol engine produces 109.48 bhp, while the more powerful direct-injection unit develops 129.2 bhp.

The upcoming CNG version is expected to use the 1.2-litre MPFI turbo-petrol engine, adapted to run on compressed natural gas through a factory-fitted kit. However, Mahindra has not confirmed the engine configuration or the power and torque figures for the CNG variant.

Another key aspect will be the placement of the CNG cylinder. The XUV 3XO's boot is already relatively compact, and a conventional CNG tank could reduce luggage capacity further. Mahindra could explore a twin-cylinder setup or an alternative tank placement to minimise the impact on boot space. The final arrangement, however, remains unconfirmed.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected features and design

The test vehicle does not appear to feature any significant styling changes compared with the standard XUV 3XO. The SUV is expected to retain its existing exterior design, including the split headlamp setup, prominent front grille and connected rear lighting elements.

The cabin layout and equipment list are also likely to remain broadly similar to those of the corresponding petrol variants, although Mahindra could make changes to accommodate the CNG system. The company has not disclosed the variant lineup or confirmed which features will be offered with the new powertrain.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected price and launch details

Mahindra is expected to introduce the XUV 3XO CNG on October 15, 2026. Pricing and variant-wise details are yet to be officially announced.

The CNG version is expected to command a premium of around ₹1 lakh over its equivalent petrol-powered variant, although the final price could vary depending on the trim and equipment on offer.

With the addition of a CNG option, Mahindra could strengthen the XUV 3XO's position in the compact SUV segment, where buyers increasingly have multiple fuel choices. The new variant will also compete with CNG-equipped models such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon, giving customers another option in the segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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